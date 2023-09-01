Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.56
|5.56
|5.56
|0
|0
|-3.58
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Oct, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2012PLC230802 and registration number is 230802. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2014.
The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹145.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹64.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.