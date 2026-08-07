What is the share price of 3rd Rock Multimedia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on .

What kind of stock is 3rd Rock Multimedia? The 3rd Rock Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia? The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹145.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 3rd Rock Multimedia? Today’s highest and lowest price of 3rd Rock Multimedia are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3rd Rock Multimedia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3rd Rock Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on .

How has the 3rd Rock Multimedia performed historically in terms of returns? The 3rd Rock Multimedia has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia are 1,700.00 and 833.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global