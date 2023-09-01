Follow Us

3RD ROCK MULTIMEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹64.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.20₹64.60
₹64.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹64.60
Volume
0

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.07
  • R221.53
  • R343.07
  • Pivot
    21.53
  • S143.07
  • S221.53
  • S343.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.662.47
  • 1064.9463.43
  • 2096.0874.51
  • 50163.74113.77
  • 100174.67138.03
  • 200116.620

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.565.565.5600-3.58
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. Share Holdings

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Dec, 2020Board MeetingOthers
10 Oct, 2020Board MeetingOthers
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2012PLC230802 and registration number is 230802. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2014.

Management

  • Mr. Harvinder Singh Suri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kirtilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Punamchand Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Monicha
    Director

FAQs on 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.?

The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹145.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is 5.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹64.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

