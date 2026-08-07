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3rd Rock Multimedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

3RD ROCK MULTIMEDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of 3rd Rock Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 05, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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3rd Rock Multimedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹64.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.60₹64.60
₹64.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹64.60

Source: Dion Global

3rd Rock Multimedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3rd Rock Multimedia		0000000
Affle 3I		3.7611.7410.54-0.25-15.6114.0114.60
Prime Focus		0.1722.18-6.563.7183.3942.2638.22
Sun TV Network		-4.33-4.10-14.79-14.61-13.19-3.09-2.06
Amagi Media Labs		-0.5821.1548.4767.2685.7722.9313.19
PVR INOX		2.2515.388.4310.808.30-10.28-3.80
Saregama India		-0.7012.8348.4147.987.519.167.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-17.77-7.99-0.411.60-17.86-26.36-13.21
Tips Music		-3.40-5.260.3312.9310.4726.7140.15
Latent View Analytics		-6.01-1.28-4.31-29.72-25.41-7.40-9.47
Network18 Media & Investments		0.37-7.36-15.37-24.63-47.49-20.60-10.54
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.30-1.62-2.50-7.54-23.81-13.23-16.14
Media Matrix Worldwide		15.0019.53-2.2944.8644.8613.157.69
Signpost India		-5.64-10.07-10.3227.0821.51-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		-0.33-5.20-3.05-6.85-24.63-12.87-12.11
Balaji Telefilms		2.52-5.87-30.27-9.18-14.3118.515.08
New Delhi Television		-0.30-3.54-4.10-11.97-26.41-24.384.24
OnMobile Global		9.92-5.0718.9037.3429.89-4.17-12.08
TV Today Network		0.87-9.21-3.11-7.61-18.74-18.07-17.13
Aqylon Nexus		5.65-35.71-47.34-85.76-78.5622.923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 3rd Rock Multimedia has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, 3rd Rock Multimedia has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).

3rd Rock Multimedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

3rd Rock Multimedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.664.48
1063.9264.31
2063.4169.52
50115.62101.76
100155.48128.43
2001220

Source: Dion Global

3rd Rock Multimedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3rd Rock Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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3rd Rock Multimedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the 3rd Rock Multimedia fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About 3rd Rock Multimedia

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2012PLC230802 and registration number is 230802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Yashwant Waghmare
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Saha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Prashant Alat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Waydande Phulchand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satishchandra Dattatray Amberkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Punmachand Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on 3rd Rock Multimedia Share Price

What is the share price of 3rd Rock Multimedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on Mar 05, 2025.

What kind of stock is 3rd Rock Multimedia?

The 3rd Rock Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia?

The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹145.50 Cr as on Mar 05, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3rd Rock Multimedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3rd Rock Multimedia are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3rd Rock Multimedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3rd Rock Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on Mar 05, 2025.

How has the 3rd Rock Multimedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3rd Rock Multimedia has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia are 1,700.00 and 833.55 on Mar 05, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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