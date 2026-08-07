Here's the live share price of 3rd Rock Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3rd Rock Multimedia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|11.74
|10.54
|-0.25
|-15.61
|14.01
|14.60
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|22.18
|-6.56
|3.71
|83.39
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-4.10
|-14.79
|-14.61
|-13.19
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|21.15
|48.47
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|15.38
|8.43
|10.80
|8.30
|-10.28
|-3.80
|Saregama India
|-0.70
|12.83
|48.41
|47.98
|7.51
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-7.99
|-0.41
|1.60
|-17.86
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.40
|-5.26
|0.33
|12.93
|10.47
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|-1.28
|-4.31
|-29.72
|-25.41
|-7.40
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-7.36
|-15.37
|-24.63
|-47.49
|-20.60
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.30
|-1.62
|-2.50
|-7.54
|-23.81
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15.00
|19.53
|-2.29
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-10.07
|-10.32
|27.08
|21.51
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-5.20
|-3.05
|-6.85
|-24.63
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-5.87
|-30.27
|-9.18
|-14.31
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.30
|-3.54
|-4.10
|-11.97
|-26.41
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-5.07
|18.90
|37.34
|29.89
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-9.21
|-3.11
|-7.61
|-18.74
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-35.71
|-47.34
|-85.76
|-78.56
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 3rd Rock Multimedia has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, 3rd Rock Multimedia has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.6
|64.48
|10
|63.92
|64.31
|20
|63.41
|69.52
|50
|115.62
|101.76
|100
|155.48
|128.43
|200
|122
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 3rd Rock Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the 3rd Rock Multimedia fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH2012PLC230802 and registration number is 230802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on Mar 05, 2025.
The 3rd Rock Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹145.50 Cr as on Mar 05, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3rd Rock Multimedia are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3rd Rock Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 and 52-week low of 3rd Rock Multimedia is ₹64.60 as on Mar 05, 2025.
The 3rd Rock Multimedia has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia are 1,700.00 and 833.55 on Mar 05, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global