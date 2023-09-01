What is the Market Cap of 3i Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹552.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd. is 48.45 and PB ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of 3i Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on .