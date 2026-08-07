What is the share price of 3i Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3i Infotech is ₹25.45 as on .

What kind of stock is 3i Infotech? The 3i Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3i Infotech? The market cap of 3i Infotech is ₹527.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 3i Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of 3i Infotech are ₹25.92 and ₹25.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3i Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3i Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3i Infotech is ₹25.79 and 52-week low of 3i Infotech is ₹12.61 as on .

How has the 3i Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The 3i Infotech has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 45.68% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 16.45% over 1 year, -7.55% across 3 years, and -21.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3i Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3i Infotech are 15.40 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global