3i Infotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

3I INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.80 Closed
0.150.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

3i Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.50₹33.35
₹32.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.25₹54.20
₹32.80
Open Price
₹32.75
Prev. Close
₹32.75
Volume
7,00,537

3i Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.27
  • R233.73
  • R334.12
  • Pivot
    32.88
  • S132.42
  • S232.03
  • S331.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.0932.58
  • 1042.2332.59
  • 2043.0332.84
  • 5045.1733.23
  • 10043.9833.77
  • 20053.4735.86

3i Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.92-6.153.63-1.50-30.14-7.61-8.89
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

3i Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

3i Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 3i Infotech Ltd.

3i Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074411 and registration number is 074411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Thompson P Gnanam
    Managing Director & Global CEO
  • Dr. Aruna Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Zohra Chatterji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh Monga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Sriram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on 3i Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 3i Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹552.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd. is 48.45 and PB ratio of 3i Infotech Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 3i Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3i Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3i Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹54.20 and 52-week low of 3i Infotech Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

