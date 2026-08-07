Here's the live share price of 3i Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3i Infotech
|9.75
|45.68
|44.44
|63.35
|16.45
|-7.55
|-21.11
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 3i Infotech has gained 16.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, 3i Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.84
|24.11
|10
|21.41
|22.84
|20
|19.84
|21.27
|50
|18.3
|19.31
|100
|17.07
|18.16
|200
|16.76
|18.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 3i Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.26%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 AM IST IST
|3i Infotech - Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|3i Infotech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|3i Infotech - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:52 AM IST IST
|3i Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|3i Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
3i Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074411 and registration number is 074411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 207.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3i Infotech is ₹25.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3i Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 3i Infotech is ₹527.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3i Infotech are ₹25.92 and ₹25.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3i Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3i Infotech is ₹25.79 and 52-week low of 3i Infotech is ₹12.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3i Infotech has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 45.68% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 16.45% over 1 year, -7.55% across 3 years, and -21.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3i Infotech are 15.40 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global