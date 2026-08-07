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3i Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

3I INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of 3i Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.45 Closed
-0.20₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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3i Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.20₹25.92
₹25.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.61₹25.79
₹25.45
Open Price
₹25.40
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
1,10,164

Source: Dion Global

3i Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3i Infotech		9.7545.6844.4463.3516.45-7.55-21.11
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 3i Infotech has gained 16.45% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, 3i Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

3i Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

3i Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.8424.11
1021.4122.84
2019.8421.27
5018.319.31
10017.0718.16
20016.7618.26

Source: Dion Global

3i Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3i Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.26%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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3i Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:38 AM IST IST3i Infotech - Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The
Aug 06, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST3i Infotech - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST3i Infotech - Notice Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 04:52 AM IST IST3i Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST3i Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About 3i Infotech

3i Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC074411 and registration number is 074411. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 324.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 207.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uttam Prakash Agarwal
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Dr. Madan Bhalchandra Gosavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Aruna Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh Monga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Dasgupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on 3i Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of 3i Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3i Infotech is ₹25.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3i Infotech?

The 3i Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3i Infotech?

The market cap of 3i Infotech is ₹527.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3i Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3i Infotech are ₹25.92 and ₹25.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3i Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3i Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3i Infotech is ₹25.79 and 52-week low of 3i Infotech is ₹12.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 3i Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3i Infotech has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, 45.68% for the past month, 44.44% over 3 months, 16.45% over 1 year, -7.55% across 3 years, and -21.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3i Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3i Infotech are 15.40 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

3i Infotech News

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