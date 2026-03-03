Facebook Pixel Code
3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

3C IT SOLUTIONS & TELECOM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.50 Closed
-1.81₹ -0.36
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹19.50
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹35.94
₹19.50
Open Price
₹19.50
Prev. Close
₹19.86
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) has declined 15.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.37%.

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)’s current P/E of 47.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)		-6.70-13.7213.70-16.20-13.37-24.42-15.46
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) has declined 13.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Financials

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.3221.28
1022.7521.96
2022.3721.78
5019.3620.74
10020.521.27
20023.3924.22

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 30, 2026, 4:27 PM IST3C IT Solutions - Intimation Of Purchase Order Received
Jan 09, 2026, 7:44 PM IST3C IT Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 03, 2026, 12:23 AM IST3C IT Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)_Intimation Of Purchase Order Received.
Jan 03, 2026, 12:19 AM IST3C IT Solutions - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Intimation Of Purchase Order Received
Nov 13, 2025, 4:21 AM IST3C IT Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

About 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN2015PLC154459 and registration number is 154459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers and computer peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Kulladhaja Mayengbam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gangarani Devi Mayengbam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujeet Dinanath Naik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Ramesh Ganeshe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pandurang Avinash Deokar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gurpreet Kaur Jaggi
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) Share Price

What is the share price of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) is ₹19.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

The 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

The market cap of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) is ₹11.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) are ₹19.50 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) is ₹35.94 and 52-week low of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) is ₹15.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) has shown returns of -1.81% over the past day, -2.79% for the past month, 13.04% over 3 months, -13.37% over 1 year, -24.42% across 3 years, and -15.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) are 47.27 and 0.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

3C IT Solutions & Telecom (India) News

