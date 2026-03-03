Facebook Pixel Code
3B BlackBio Dx Share Price

NSE
BSE

3B BLACKBIO DX

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of 3B BlackBio Dx along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,356.00 Closed
0.33₹ 4.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

3B BlackBio Dx Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,286.05₹1,404.70
₹1,356.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,151.00₹2,019.90
₹1,356.00
Open Price
₹1,302.00
Prev. Close
₹1,351.50
Volume
19,765

Over the last 5 years, the share price of 3B BlackBio Dx has gained 36.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.02%.

3B BlackBio Dx’s current P/E of 20.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

3B BlackBio Dx Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3B BlackBio Dx		-10.32-13.335.06-6.43-22.9650.6536.54
UPL		-1.16-15.71-15.68-12.920.99-2.941.16
PI Industries		-0.36-2.17-8.15-17.603.79-0.056.34
Bayer Cropscience		-3.602.480.83-12.20-3.442.48-2.49
Sumitomo Chemical India		-1.58-5.50-13.61-32.44-13.72-3.925.92
Atul		0.733.7112.801.4117.95-2.61-0.43
Sharda Cropchem		-2.621.9527.8918.80126.2933.1927.67
Rallis India		-2.82-2.640.77-27.6330.308.81-1.20
Dhanuka Agritech		-7.17-9.35-19.12-38.04-14.9815.516.59
Epigral		-7.79-15.89-40.53-51.63-44.33-5.6716.46
NACL Industries		-5.08-2.33-22.98-49.47130.5417.3828.42
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.25-10.68-15.63-27.08-32.5122.6641.12
Bharat Rasayan		-6.45-24.22-43.66-42.03-40.83-12.36-10.71
Insecticides (India)		-1.951.97-14.09-25.626.4410.6314.96
India Pesticides		1.44-4.17-9.90-27.4624.03-10.44-14.68
Astec Lifesciences		1.885.63-26.41-26.33-9.99-23.46-10.09
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		8.15-5.71-17.42-5.0656.728.222.89
Meghmani Organics		-1.14-11.77-24.88-38.73-20.28-18.33-11.80
Excel Industries		-3.89-0.60-2.08-23.669.37-0.950.84
Titan Biotech		-16.236.4611.9256.38146.7873.0540.75

Over the last one year, 3B BlackBio Dx has declined 22.96% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, 3B BlackBio Dx has outperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).

3B BlackBio Dx Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

3B BlackBio Dx Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,541.741,467.17
101,569.841,520.16
201,594.071,554.13
501,540.571,531.4
1001,439.911,496.36
2001,483.71,493.82

3B BlackBio Dx Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3B BlackBio Dx remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

3B BlackBio Dx Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 9:12 PM IST3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 21, 2026, 8:29 PM IST3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 19, 2026, 7:22 PM IST3B BlackBio Dx - Letter To Shareholders From CEO
Feb 18, 2026, 6:34 PM IST3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 11:11 PM IST3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About 3B BlackBio Dx

3B BlackBio Dx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211MP1972PLC001131 and registration number is 001131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Dubey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N K Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harihar Prasad Thapak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdul Moin Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mithala Dubey
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Saihgal
    Additional Director

FAQs on 3B BlackBio Dx Share Price

What is the share price of 3B BlackBio Dx?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,356.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3B BlackBio Dx?

The 3B BlackBio Dx is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3B BlackBio Dx?

The market cap of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,163.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3B BlackBio Dx?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3B BlackBio Dx are ₹1,404.70 and ₹1,286.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3B BlackBio Dx?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3B BlackBio Dx stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹2,019.90 and 52-week low of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,151.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the 3B BlackBio Dx performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3B BlackBio Dx has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -18.6% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -20.02% over 1 year, 50.23% across 3 years, and 36.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3B BlackBio Dx?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3B BlackBio Dx are 20.27 and 3.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

3B BlackBio Dx News

