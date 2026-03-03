Here's the live share price of 3B BlackBio Dx along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of 3B BlackBio Dx has gained 36.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.02%.
3B BlackBio Dx’s current P/E of 20.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3B BlackBio Dx
|-10.32
|-13.33
|5.06
|-6.43
|-22.96
|50.65
|36.54
|UPL
|-1.16
|-15.71
|-15.68
|-12.92
|0.99
|-2.94
|1.16
|PI Industries
|-0.36
|-2.17
|-8.15
|-17.60
|3.79
|-0.05
|6.34
|Bayer Cropscience
|-3.60
|2.48
|0.83
|-12.20
|-3.44
|2.48
|-2.49
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|-1.58
|-5.50
|-13.61
|-32.44
|-13.72
|-3.92
|5.92
|Atul
|0.73
|3.71
|12.80
|1.41
|17.95
|-2.61
|-0.43
|Sharda Cropchem
|-2.62
|1.95
|27.89
|18.80
|126.29
|33.19
|27.67
|Rallis India
|-2.82
|-2.64
|0.77
|-27.63
|30.30
|8.81
|-1.20
|Dhanuka Agritech
|-7.17
|-9.35
|-19.12
|-38.04
|-14.98
|15.51
|6.59
|Epigral
|-7.79
|-15.89
|-40.53
|-51.63
|-44.33
|-5.67
|16.46
|NACL Industries
|-5.08
|-2.33
|-22.98
|-49.47
|130.54
|17.38
|28.42
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.25
|-10.68
|-15.63
|-27.08
|-32.51
|22.66
|41.12
|Bharat Rasayan
|-6.45
|-24.22
|-43.66
|-42.03
|-40.83
|-12.36
|-10.71
|Insecticides (India)
|-1.95
|1.97
|-14.09
|-25.62
|6.44
|10.63
|14.96
|India Pesticides
|1.44
|-4.17
|-9.90
|-27.46
|24.03
|-10.44
|-14.68
|Astec Lifesciences
|1.88
|5.63
|-26.41
|-26.33
|-9.99
|-23.46
|-10.09
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|8.15
|-5.71
|-17.42
|-5.06
|56.72
|8.22
|2.89
|Meghmani Organics
|-1.14
|-11.77
|-24.88
|-38.73
|-20.28
|-18.33
|-11.80
|Excel Industries
|-3.89
|-0.60
|-2.08
|-23.66
|9.37
|-0.95
|0.84
|Titan Biotech
|-16.23
|6.46
|11.92
|56.38
|146.78
|73.05
|40.75
Over the last one year, 3B BlackBio Dx has declined 22.96% compared to peers like UPL (0.99%), PI Industries (3.79%), Bayer Cropscience (-3.44%). From a 5 year perspective, 3B BlackBio Dx has outperformed peers relative to UPL (1.16%) and PI Industries (6.34%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,541.74
|1,467.17
|10
|1,569.84
|1,520.16
|20
|1,594.07
|1,554.13
|50
|1,540.57
|1,531.4
|100
|1,439.91
|1,496.36
|200
|1,483.7
|1,493.82
In the latest quarter, 3B BlackBio Dx remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.87%, FII holding fell to 2.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:12 PM IST
|3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 21, 2026, 8:29 PM IST
|3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:22 PM IST
|3B BlackBio Dx - Letter To Shareholders From CEO
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:34 PM IST
|3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|3B BlackBio Dx - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
3B BlackBio Dx Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211MP1972PLC001131 and registration number is 001131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,356.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The 3B BlackBio Dx is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,163.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3B BlackBio Dx are ₹1,404.70 and ₹1,286.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3B BlackBio Dx stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹2,019.90 and 52-week low of 3B BlackBio Dx is ₹1,151.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The 3B BlackBio Dx has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -18.6% for the past month, 5.42% over 3 months, -20.02% over 1 year, 50.23% across 3 years, and 36.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3B BlackBio Dx are 20.27 and 3.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.