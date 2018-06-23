30% gain in 30 days: These 2 mid-cap and small-cap stocks rise in this style

Here’s a look at 1 mid-cap and 1 small-cap stock which have risen 30% in last 30 days.

India’s stock markets have again picked up the momentum in the last one month after market participants saw earnings related movements in the scrips with headline indices Sensex and Nifty rising up to 4%. In the meantime, many large-cap to small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark indicator and also their respective sectoral indices. We take a look at 1 mid-cap and 1 small-cap stock which have risen 30% in last 30 days.

Adani Transmission

Shares of Adani group’s power transmission firm Adani Transmission have returned more than 30% in the course of last 30 days. The stock of Adani Transmission has jumped 36% to Rs 164.7 from a share price level of Rs 120.7 as on 23 May 2018. Adani Transmission shares are a component of Nifty 200 index and are categorised in the ‘A’ group on BSE. Adani Transmission commands a market capitalisation of Rs 18,114 crore on BSE.

Just Dial

Shares of the Mumbai-based search services provider Just Dial have advanced nearly 30% in last 30 days. The stock price of Just Dial appreciated by 29% to Rs 560.95 from a share price level of Rs 436.05 on BSE. The stock of Just Dial is a component of Nifty 500 index and is categorised in ‘A’ group of BSE. According to Friday’s closing, Adani Transmission held a market capitalisation of Rs 3,781 crore on BSE.

Earlier yesterday, the domestic markets ended higher with BSE Sensex rising more than 250 points but for the week, equities settled flat. THE S&P BSE Sensex rose 257.21 points or 0.73% to end at 35,689.6 while NSE Nifty added 80.75 points or 0.75% to conclude at 10,821.85 on Friday. Heavyweight shares of companies such as Sun Pharma, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI and HUL were among major gainers that contributed the most to the Sensex upsurge on Friday.