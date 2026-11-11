The markets have kickstarted Samvat 2083 on a high note. The Sensex has rallied 1,300 points in early trade and is holding steady above the 82,400 mark while the Nifty is cruising close to 25,400 levels. Auto, banks and aviation are among the top sector gainers in trade today. M&M and IndiGo are the star index winners in morning trade.

This is one of the biggest intra-day gains by the benchmark after last week’s massive rally. The Sensex had hit an all-time high of 86,159.02 on December 1, 2025. The index hit its 2026 high during the first week of January. It posted a weekly closing high of 85,762 on January 2, 2026. The Nifty too hit its all-time high of 26,373.20 on January 4, 2026, with a record closing high of 26,328.55 on January 2, 2026.

3 reasons why the market is rallying today

Here is a detailed look at the key factors that are supporting the rally in the markets.

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#1 FII buying continues

One of the key factors supporting the positive sentiment in the market is the return of the FIIs. So far in November, foreign institutional investors have been net buyers of over Rs 53,000 crore. This is the largest single month buying seen so far this year.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, “Given the new favourable environment for the Indian market, FIIs are likely to continue buying, imparting resilience to the frontline stocks in banking/financials, telecom, capital goods, select auto and pharmaceutical majors. This rally, which has more steam left, will be led again by large caps. The drop in Brent crude to $92 is an additional macro relief for India.”

According to Motilal Oswal, “Given India’s healthy macroeconomic fundamentals, strong corporate earnings, a meaningful correction in valuations from their 2024 peak levels, and robust domestic liquidity, any moderation in the global AI trade could encourage a stronger and more sustained revival in FII interest in relatively underperforming EMs such as India. Easing FII selling in large-cap-heavy sectors also supported the relative outperformance of large caps over SMIDs during the month.”

#2 Crude prices around $90

The other big factor that is really helping sentiment is the sharp decline in crude rates. The crude prices are in a range between $90-92, significantly below the $100 plus levels seen in the last few weeks. The hopes of de-escalation of tension in the Middle East is also helping sentiment. India is predominantly an importer of crude oil and rationalisation of crude rates help sentiment.

#3 Q2 earnings encouraging

The other big factor that is helping sentiment is the string earnings performance in Q2 by most of corporate India. This has also helped calm investor apprehension about the health of corporate India going forward.

What should investors watch out for next

That said market observers are cautious despite the current optimism. Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Neo said, “ look to buy on dips rather than chase the opening strength. Nifty/Sensex may extend the move towards 25,500/82,700, but at those levels, the risk-reward becomes less attractive. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,000/81,200, followed by stronger support around 24,800/80,500.”

Vijaykumar added, “on the negative side, the rise in US inflation and the coming inevitable rate hikes by the Fed has pushed the 10-year US bond yields back to 5%. This, and profit booking by the DIIs will restrain the rally a bit.”