Indian equity markets extended their losses in afternoon trade today, with the Sensex shedding about 1,000 points, or 1.2%, to slip below the 73,800 mark, while the Nifty fell over 280 points, or 1.2%, to trade under 22,900.

The decline came despite last week’s recovery, as investors assessed the latest quarterly earnings from major banks and remained concerned about rising crude oil prices amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are three key factors weighing on the market.

The big Banks stumbled

Banks are the heaviest weights in India’s market indices, so when they wobble, everything else feels it.

Axis Bank was the day’s biggest casualty, with its shares dropping by roughly 5%. The odd part is that the bank’s profit actually grew 38% from a year ago, reaching Rs 7,003 crore

However, the earnings missed analyst estimates, putting pressure on the stock despite the growth in reported profit.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender, told a similar story. Its profit rose 4.6% to Rs 19,510 crore, a modest climb that left investors cold. Its shares slid more than 2%, while ICICI Bank and Yes Bank lost about 1% each.

The Nifty Private Bank index declined nearly 2%, while the Nifty Financial Services index fell more than 1%.

Crude oil prices and Hormuz tension remain a concern

Elevated crude oil prices remain another source of uncertainty for Indian equities. Brent crude futures fell more than 2% during the session but continued to trade above $107 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was near $100 per barrel.

Tension around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea route through which a large share of the world’s oil travels, have pushed crude prices sharply higher.

For India, which imports a large share of its crude oil requirements, expensive oil can increase the country’s import bill and put pressure on inflation and the rupee. It can also raise costs for companies across sectors, potentially affecting their profit margins.

Volatility rises as investors turn cautious

The rise in market volatility points to growing caution among investors. India VIX, which measures the market’s expectation of near-term volatility, climbed more than 3% to cross 14 in the intraday trading session.

The decline in midcap and smallcap indices also indicated that selling was not limited to a handful of large companies. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index bucked the broader trend, gaining around 2%, while Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki were among the stocks trading higher.

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Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said “The momentum created by the 2.8% surge in Nifty last week and the good results from the banking majors after the better-than-expected results from the leading IT companies have the potential to keep the market resilient. However, the escalation of the tensions in Hormuz and the consequent surge in Brent crude to $109 will act as a strong headwind to the market. Even though the attractive valuations of the large-caps and the appreciation of the rupee have turned the stance of FIIs towards India a bit positive, it is unlikely to sustain, given the high crude price. Large-caps outperforming the mid-and small-caps is a rational trend, and this is likely to sustain, going forward. The market actions this week are likely to be stock-specific in response to the Q2 results.”

What investors need to watch

The direction of crude oil prices, further developments around Hormuz and reactions to quarterly earnings are likely to remain important near-term triggers. Investors will also track whether heavyweight banking stocks stabilise after the latest results.