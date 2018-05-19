3 key security tips for investors trading stocks on internet

One must be extra vigilant when carrying out trades on the internet in order to keep the trading account secure and safe.

Trading on the internet has made life easy for investors as they can now execute their buy/sell bids on a click of a button. In fact, internet trading has become the default trading platform for most nowadays. Internet trading offers you simplicity, convenience and transparency. However, one must be extra vigilant when carrying out trades on the internet in order to keep the trading account secure and safe. It’s all about making your account difficult to break into. There are some key measures which all internet traders should take to ensure the safety of their trading accounts:

Protect password

A password helps you to log in trading account, bank account, demat account; and hence assumes immense significance. It is advisable to make a password as complex as possible to lessen the chances of it getting cracked. Avoid name, date of birth or marriage anniversary as your password. Never share your password. Don’t write it down anywhere. It’s always advisable to keep changing your password at least once a month.

Secure internet connection

Avoid trading on computers that you are not familiar with. The computers must be loaded with anti-virus and anti-spyware program installed and the program is up to date. One must use a dial-up connection or a secured wifi connection to access the trading account. One must not trade in public places using public wi-fi systems at airports, railway stations and malls. One must avoid trading account from cyber cafes.

Trading session closing

Never keep your trading session opened up in your absence. You must be logged out of your trading account when not on the system. Most trading accounts will automatically log you out if the system is idle for some time. However, it is better to avoid such risks. Apart from logging out when leaving the seat, ensure that your cache is cleared at day’s end.