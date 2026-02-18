The brokerage firm Jefferies has turned optimistic on three very different businesses. These include an insurance company, a financial services platform and an information technology major.

According to the brokerage report, these stocks offer an upside potential of up to 38% from current levels.

The three names span insurance, capital market infrastructure and technology services – Go Digit, KFin Technologies and Infosys.

Let’s take a look at why the brokerage house is bullish on these three stocks and what is the rationale behind it –

Jefferies on Go Digit

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Go Digit with a target price of Rs 430. This implies around 33% upside from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the company’s recent Analyst Day highlighted how it is trying to control risk and fraud while keeping costs in check.

The report noted that “Go Digit’s Analyst Day focused on its underwriting capabilities.”

One important point flagged was that “distributor incentives being linked to claims.” This means that the people selling policies are rewarded not just for selling more, but for selling better-quality policies that do not result in excessive claims.

The brokerage also pointed to the “use of geo-tagging, mobile tower data, ex-policemen to mitigate fraud,” showing how the company is leaning on technology and on-ground investigation to reduce fake or inflated claims.

Fraud remains a big issue in the industry. According to the brokerage report, “fraud accounts for 20-25% of claims in the industry.” Go Digit is trying to tackle this using tools such as call data record triangulation and location tracking to verify accidents quickly. The report noted that the company can know within about six hours if a major accident has occurred, which reduces the chance of manipulated claims.

As per the brokerage house report, the company could grow gross written premium at about 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26 to FY28, while profit after tax growth could be around 25%.

Jefferies on KFin Technologies

Jefferies has also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on KFin Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,350. This translates to a upside potential of 35% from the current market price.

KFin operates as a registrar and transfer agent, managing back-end services for mutual funds and issuers.

According to the brokerage report, the December 2025 quarter performance was better than expected. “Dec’25 qtr. EBITDA was 7% above JEFe led by better performance in International & Issuer Solutions businesses.”

After adjusting for one-time impacts, profit after tax was also ahead of estimates. The brokerage expects the international business to become a bigger part of the company.

According to the brokerage report, “We expect International Business to grow at 25% CAGR over next 3 years, accounting for 20%/15% of revenue/EBITDA by FY30e.”

This international arm includes Ascent, a platform that provides fund administration and compliance services. Jefferies believes the market is not fully valuing this segment yet. The report noted, “Despite the opportunity, our reverse SOTP suggests investors are not giving any value to International Business.”

On growth, the brokerage expects revenue and earnings per share to grow at 19% and 22% compound annual growth rate respectively over FY26-28.

Jefferies on Infosys

Jefferies is also positive on Infosys, with a target price of Rs 1,880. This translates to an upside return of up to 38%.

According to the brokerage report, at its Artificial Intelligence Day, Infosys underlined that traditional information technology services will remain central to enterprise level artificial intelligence implementation. The company has built its own artificial intelligence platform called Infosys Topaz Fabric and is working with ecosystem partners to take it to clients.

The report noted, “At its AI Day, Infosys highlighted that IT services will remain key to enterprise AI implementation.”

Another key observation was that “Client AI adoption is increasing with new AI services contributing ~5.5% of revenues in Q3FY26.”

According to the brokerage report, artificial intelligence implementation requires modernisation of old systems, creating a long-term opportunity for information technology service firms. Jefferies believes that as technology evolves faster than companies can adopt it, firms like Infosys remain relevant.

Conclusion

Overall, the brokerage house Jefferies believes that these three companies are positioned to benefit from different growth drivers such as better risk control in insurance, rising international contribution in financial services, and growing demand for artificial intelligence-led technology services.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.