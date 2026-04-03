The bulls and bears, who have been locked horns in a constant tug of war would now get a three-day breather.

Indian stock markets are shut on today, April 3, on account of Good Friday, and with the weekend following. Trading activity will remain suspended for three straight days

The reason behind the trading break

The break comes on the back of Good Friday, with both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remaining closed for trading on April 3.

This holiday falls on a Friday. This means, it stretches into a long weekend, keeping markets shut for three consecutive days.

Moreover, this will also mark the second trading holiday in the same week.

Earlier, markets were closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

It is also important to note that globally, too, the pause will be visible. Several key markets, including those in the US, Europe, and parts of Asia, observe Good Friday as a holiday.

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Not just equities – commodities also take a break

The holiday impact goes beyond equities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is also fully shut on April 3, with no trading in either the morning or evening sessions.

When will markets reopen?

Trading will resume on April 6, after the extended break.

Another holiday lined up this month

The holiday calendar for April does not end here.

Markets will remain shut again on April 14. This holiday will be for Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Upcoming holidays in CY26

Stock Market Holidays 2026 Remaining holidays in Calendar Year 2026 11 Holidays
April
May
June
September
October
November
December
April
1
Good Friday April 3, 2026
Friday
2
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2026
Tuesday
May
3
Maharashtra Day May 1, 2026
Friday
4
Bakri Id May 28, 2026
Thursday
June
5
Muharram June 26, 2026
Friday
September
6
Ganesh Chaturthi September 14, 2026
Monday
October
7
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 2, 2026
Friday
8
Dussehra October 20, 2026
Tuesday
November
9
Diwali – Balipratipada November 10, 2026
Tuesday
10
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 24, 2026
Tuesday
December
11
Christmas December 25, 2026
Friday
Express InfoGenIE

Market performance on April 2 recap

On April 2, indices opened weak due to negative global signals and heavy selling pressure. However, sentiment improved in the latter half of the session, leading to a noticeable recovery.

By the closing bell, the Sensex ended at 73,319.55, down 0.25%. Similarly, the Nifty ended up 0.15%, above the 22,700 mark.

With three days away from the action, market participants now have time to absorb global developments and prepare for the next phase.