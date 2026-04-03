The bulls and bears, who have been locked horns in a constant tug of war would now get a three-day breather.

Indian stock markets are shut on today, April 3, on account of Good Friday, and with the weekend following. Trading activity will remain suspended for three straight days

The reason behind the trading break

The break comes on the back of Good Friday, with both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remaining closed for trading on April 3.

This holiday falls on a Friday. This means, it stretches into a long weekend, keeping markets shut for three consecutive days.

Moreover, this will also mark the second trading holiday in the same week.

Earlier, markets were closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

It is also important to note that globally, too, the pause will be visible. Several key markets, including those in the US, Europe, and parts of Asia, observe Good Friday as a holiday.

Not just equities – commodities also take a break

The holiday impact goes beyond equities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is also fully shut on April 3, with no trading in either the morning or evening sessions.

When will markets reopen?

Trading will resume on April 6, after the extended break.

Another holiday lined up this month

The holiday calendar for April does not end here.

Markets will remain shut again on April 14. This holiday will be for Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Upcoming holidays in CY26

Stock Market Holidays 2026 Remaining holidays in Calendar Year 2026 11 Holidays April May June September October November December April 1 Good Friday Friday 2 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Tuesday May 3 Maharashtra Day Friday 4 Bakri Id Thursday June 5 Muharram Friday September 6 Ganesh Chaturthi Monday October 7 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Friday 8 Dussehra Tuesday November 9 Diwali – Balipratipada Tuesday 10 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Tuesday December 11 Christmas Friday Express InfoGenIE

Market performance on April 2 recap

On April 2, indices opened weak due to negative global signals and heavy selling pressure. However, sentiment improved in the latter half of the session, leading to a noticeable recovery.

By the closing bell, the Sensex ended at 73,319.55, down 0.25%. Similarly, the Nifty ended up 0.15%, above the 22,700 mark.

With three days away from the action, market participants now have time to absorb global developments and prepare for the next phase.