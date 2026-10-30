Every quarter, companies face an exam. Their results are the report card. While some companies reported strong revenue growth, others are working through higher input costs, margin pressures and changing demand trends.

Brokerage house Nuvama believes several stocks could offer significant returns over the next 12 months.

In its latest research reports, Nuvama has maintained or upgraded its ‘Buy’ rating on several stocks, with estimated upside potential ranging from nearly 19% to 60% from their current market prices.

What is driving the bullish call, and what should investors watch? Let’s take a look –

Nuvama on RR Kabel: 60% upside potential

Nuvama has given a ‘Buy’ on RR Kabel, with a target price of Rs 3,400 against the current market price of Rs 2,123. This indicates an upside potential of 60.15%.

According to the brokerage report, the company delivered a strong second quarter of FY27, with revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) growing 52%, 61% and 55%, respectively, year-on-year.

Its cables and wires business recorded 53% revenue growth, supported by an 80% increase in exports. Nuvama expects revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, 32% and 34%, respectively, between FY26-29.

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Nuvama on Symphony: 45% upside potential

Symphony is another stock that has caught Nuvama’s attention. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 740, compared with the current price of Rs 510, implying an upside of 45.10%.

The company reported revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT growth of 31%, 157% and 15%, respectively, in Q2FY27. Its EBITDA margin expanded by 640 basis points despite pressure on gross margins.

Nuvama noted that the company delivered this improvement through “cost optimisation and operating leverage”. It has also upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’, citing the recent decline in the share price.

Nuvama on Pidilite Industries: 43% upside potential

Pidilite Industries has a target price of Rs 2,035 against its current market price of Rs 1,421, indicating an upside of 43.21%.

The company reported 20.9% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2FY27, supported by volume growth of 10.7%. However, higher input costs affected profitability, with gross margin declining 648 basis points.

The company implemented price hikes of 3–5% in October. Further increases could follow depending on raw material costs.

Nuvama on Godrej Consumer Products: 42% upside potential

Nuvama has set a target price of Rs 1,185 for Godrej Consumer Products, against its current price of Rs 834. This translates into an upside potential of 42.09%.

Domestic volumes increased 8% year-on-year, while the Indonesia business recorded 20% growth. Home Care revenue rose 19%, supported by market share gains in household insecticides and growth in fabric care.

Nuvama on Ambuja Cements: 40% upside potential

Ambuja Cements has a target price of Rs 499 against its current price of Rs 356, implying an upside of 40.17%.

The company reported flat consolidated volumes in Q2FY27, while EBITDA per tonne declined 17% sequentially to Rs 770 due to cost inflation.

Nuvama expects volume growth to improve in the second half and highlighted the company’s planned capacity expansion of around 30 million tonnes by December 2028.

Nuvama on Trent: Nearly 20% upside

Trent has a target price of Rs 3,466 against its current price of Rs 2,866, suggesting an upside of 20.93%.

The retailer reported 23% revenue growth and 38% operating EBITDA growth. Its Star business also recorded a 20% year-on-year growth, following five quarters of slower growth.

Nuvama on ACME Solar: 19% upside potential

ACME Solar Holdings has a target price of Rs 497 against Rs 416, indicating an upside of 19.47%.

The company reported a nearly 90% increase in Q2FY27 profit after tax to Rs 270 crore. Nuvama expects strong growth from battery energy storage system (BESS) sales and renewable energy capacity additions.

What investors need to watch

While Nuvama’s recommendations point to potential gains across sectors such as retail, consumer goods, cement, renewable energy and cables, the investment outlook is not without risks. Rising input costs, margin pressures, demand trends and execution of expansion plans will remain important factors to track.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.