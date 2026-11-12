The Q2 results are coming out at a fast and furious pace, and several companies have been rerated on the basis of their second-quarter performance. Key brokerage house, Nuvama has retained its Buy rating on three stocks after their corporate earnings were announced. They see upside ranging from 16% to 59%.

Here is a detailed analysis of Nuvama’s investment rationale highlighting the top drivers and key catalysts fuelling the upside in the stock price.

Nuvama on Tata Power: Expanding renewable power capacity

Nuvama has retained the ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Power with a price target of Rs 416 per share. This implies 16% upside from current levels. The stock has fallen 15% since its Q4FY26 results and they believe that most of the negatives are already priced in.

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Tata Power’s profit soared as the profits of its renewable energy division soared 1.7x YoY due to better solar/wind PLF and incremental Rs 330 crore benefit of coal profits YoY due to higher coal realisation. However, the coal realisation benefits were largely offset by Solar EPC EBITDA loss of Rs 13 crore compared to Rs 180 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

Nuvama highlighted that the company’s solar manufacturing profits grew 16% YoY on better operating efficiency delivering high-margin sales with cell integration, while RE Genco delivered 1.7x profit growth YoY on better PLF and capacity addition in Q2. Furthermore, Tata Power is planning 10GW of ingot wafer manufacturing plant while the total installed capacity is now at 17.4GW as 5.1GW of RE is under construction.

As part of management change, Tata Power appointed Sanjay Banga as CEO designate, and he is expected to take charge as MD and CEO for five years from May 1, 2027.

Nuvama on Lemon Tree Hotels: Growth in occupancies, revenue boost

Nuvama has maintained the Buy rating on Lemon Tree Hotels too. It has set a 12-month target price of Rs 191 per share, implying 59% upside from current levels. In terms of brand, Nuvama pointed out that a key factor that is encouraging is that the “Aurika portfolio witnessed 500bp growth in occupancies, a positive after a decline in occupancies in the past two quarters. Aurika’s ARR growth was 9% in Q2FY27.”

The hotel chain’s consolidated revenue grew 18% YoY with 17.8% RevPAR growth in owned and leased portfolio. According to Nuvam, the “RevPAR growth was primarily aided by ARRs while overall occupancies rose to 76% (+6% YoY).”

Lemon Tree’s total management fee grew by +19% YoY while the management fee from third-party owned rooms grew 31% YoY. The share of negotiated room nights stood at 47.8% for the quarter. Meanwhile Q2FY27 cash profit was up 28% YoY. Lemon Tree acquired land in Bandra (East), Mumbai, adjoining BKC, for Rs 120 crore to develop Lemon Tree Premier, Bandra. Nuvama sees this development as a key positive as well.

Nuvama on Whirlpool of India: Price hike to safeguard margins

Whirlpool reported weak results but Nuvama has ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,260 per share. This implies an upside of 49% from current levels though it has trimmed the earnings estimates.

The company’s revenue growth was driven by modest industry volume growth and pricing actions. Gross margin remained under pressure amidst cost inflation, while EBITDA margin contracted 140 bps YoY, partially offset by cost productivity initiatives.

Nuvama pointed out that the company has implemented a price hike of 5% effective Nov-26 to safeguard margins. Elica outperformed the parent, delivering resilient growth with PAT growing 26% YoY.

What should investors watch out for next

Nuvama has set the 12-month target based on the revenue expectation in the three stocks. Investors must keep in mind that this assessment is based on the guidance offered by the companies and the key expectations ahead. At the same time, one must watch out for potential headwinds that could derail the outlook.