A pharmaceutical company looking to offset US market pressure, an electronics manufacturer expanding into specialised products and a home furnishings brand betting on larger retail stores are among Nomura’s preferred stocks. The brokerage sees growth opportunities in all three businesses, backed by their expansion plans and improving operating prospects.

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ ratings on Lupin, Avalon Technologies and Wakefit Innovations.

Nomura on Lupin: ‘Buy’

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Lupin Ltd. and raised its target price to Rs 2,780 from Rs 2,675. The revised target indicates an upside potential of around 41% from the closing price of Rs 1,977 cited in its November 17 report.

Advertisement

The brokerage expects competition to weigh on Lupin’s US sales in the near term.

Nomura sees scope for US sales to exceed management’s FY27 guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion. It estimates sales of $1.25 billion, as erosion in gJynarque could be slower than anticipated. The brokerage said, “Such volatility is inherent in US generics, and management has guided for it.”

ALSO READ 2 engineering stocks enter the global ammunition race. One has Rs 350 cr in defence orders

The brokerage expects Lupin’s domestic formulations business to support growth, particularly through chronic therapies. It also sees opportunities from upcoming respiratory product filings, including Respimat and Ellipta, and key biosimilars expected over the next six to nine months.

Nomura estimates that Lupin could have net cash of Rs 8,200 crore in FY28, providing financial flexibility. It expects complex generic respiratory products and biosimilars to become additional growth drivers from FY30 onwards.

Nomura on Avalon Technologies: ‘Buy’

Nomura has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Avalon Technologies, with a revised target price of Rs 2,580 against its earlier estimate of Rs 2,767. The new target indicates an upside potential of around 27% from the closing price of Rs 2,038 cited in its November 16 report.

Avalon reported revenue of Rs 530 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up 37% year-on-year. EBITDA increased 71% to Rs 66 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 12.6%. Net profit rose 60% to Rs 39.8 crore.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 2,370 crore, with fresh order wins worth around Rs 680 crore during the quarter. Clean Energy revenue increased 121% year-on-year, while Industrial revenue grew 38% and Mobility revenue rose 23%.

Nomura sees new customer additions and partnerships improving the company’s revenue visibility. The brokerage said, “We believe new customer wins and partnerships improve revenue visibility.”

The company has raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 30% year-on-year from the earlier range of 26-30%. Nomura expects the industrial segment to account for around 44% of revenue by FY29, with opportunities in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects and semiconductor production equipment. The revised target price is based on 45 times estimated December 2027 earnings per share.

Nomura on Wakefit Innovations: ‘Buy’

Nomura has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Wakefit Innovations, with a revised target price of Rs 189 against its earlier estimate of Rs 200. The new target indicates an upside potential of 40% from the closing price of Rs 135 on November 13.

Wakefit reported revenue of Rs 452 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up 20% year-on-year. EBITDA increased 23% to Rs 50.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 11.1%. Pre-IndAS EBITDA rose 28% to Rs 30.5 crore, with a margin of 6.7%. Reported profit after tax was Rs 16 crore, largely flat year-on-year.

The mattress business recorded 21% growth, while furniture revenue increased 25%. Its retail channel grew 24% during the quarter, with the company adding 41 stores. This took its total store count to 205 across 137 cities.

Nomura sees Wakefit benefiting from its strong online presence, which contributes more than half of revenue, and its vertically integrated model covering manufacturing, logistics and delivery. The brokerage said, “Wakefit remains a key beneficiary of the strong online presence (>50% of revenue) and a full-stack vertically integrated manufacturing to delivery model.”

What supports Nomura’s three stock picks?

Nomura’s three ‘Buy’ recommendations offer exposure to different growth opportunities. Lupin is working to manage competition in its US business, Avalon is expanding into specialised electronics manufacturing, and Wakefit is preparing its next phase of retail-led growth. Their target prices indicate potential upside of 27-41%, although execution and sector-specific risks remain important.

Disclaimer: This article is based on analysts’ outlook and is for informational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.