The search for stocks that can deliver meaningful returns is increasingly linked to one question – which companies can turn improving business conditions into stronger earnings growth?

Brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal has identified three stocks across different sectors that it believes have room to move higher, with potential upside ranging from 37% to 50%.

The brokerage has reiterated its ‘Buy’ ratings on Gujarat Energy, Gokaldas Exports and Jubilant FoodWorks, with target prices of Rs 325, Rs 1,000 and Rs 625, respectively.

Its investment rationale varies across the three companies. While Gujarat Energy’s prospects depend on gas volume growth and improving competitiveness, Gokaldas Exports could benefit from export opportunities. Jubilant FoodWorks, meanwhile, is banking on improving demand and better operating margins.

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Here is what is driving the brokerage’s outlook.

Motilal Oswal on Gujarat Energy

Gujarat Energy has a potential upside of 50%, according to Motilal Oswal, which has set a target price of Rs 325 per share.

The brokerage believes the company’s long-term growth prospects remain linked to rising industrial gas consumption and expansion into newer markets.

According to the brokerage report, consolidated city gas distribution volumes increased 24% year-on-year in the September quarter of FY27. Industrial and commercial piped natural gas volumes grew 38%, while compressed natural gas volumes increased 11%.

Another development investors should watch is the company’s plan to secure more competitive gas supplies. The board has approved two Henry Hub-linked liquefied natural gas contracts, together amounting to around 0.8 million tonnes per annum, for up to 10 years. Supplies are expected to begin in calendar year 2028.

Motilal Oswal noted that the contracts are aimed at “regaining lost Morbi customers and improving competitiveness against propane”.

However, challenges remain. The Morbi industrial gas volume run-rate has fallen to around 1 million standard cubic metres per day from 3.8 million in the September quarter. The brokerage also pointed out that the company’s city gas distribution earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) per standard cubic metre remain below management’s guidance of Rs 5-6.

Motilal Oswal on Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports offers a potential upside of 46%, with Motilal Oswal assigning a target price of Rs 1,000.

The company’s September-quarter performance showed a recovery in profitability. Revenue increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,110 crore, while EBITDA rose 62% to Rs 105 crore. Its EBITDA margin expanded by nearly 290 basis points to 9.4%.

India revenue grew 10%, compared with just 1.2% growth in the Indian apparel export industry. Meanwhile, Africa revenue increased 32%, supported by higher volumes and better pricing.

According to the brokerage report, the company benefits from a “well-diversified portfolio and a multi-country manufacturing model”.

The outlook also depends on international trade developments. The extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), improved United States tariff parity and the expected India-European Union free trade agreement could support its medium-term prospects.

However, tariff-related uncertainty, raw material costs and customer concentration remain important risks.

Motilal Oswal on Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks has a potential upside of 37%, with Motilal Oswal maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 625.

The company’s September-quarter performance suggests that demand conditions are improving. Standalone revenue grew 11% year-on-year, while Domino’s like-for-like (LFL) growth improved to 4.1% from 2.5% in the previous quarter.

Delivery revenue increased 11.3%, while Popeyes continued to report strong growth, with revenue rising 122%.

The brokerage highlighted that “Domino’s LFL growth improved to 4.1%” despite a high base in the corresponding period last year.

Margins are another factor to watch. Gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 75.5%, supported by better product mix, pricing and supply chain efficiencies.

Motilal Oswal expects Domino’s to deliver 5-7% LFL growth in FY27. It also sees scope for further margin improvement through productivity measures and calibrated price increases.

However, rising costs of ingredients such as cheese, chicken and cooking oil could continue to put pressure on profitability.

What should investors watch?

The three recommendations represent different investment themes. Gujarat Energy’s outlook depends on industrial gas demand and supply costs, Gokaldas Exports is exposed to global apparel trade developments, while Jubilant FoodWorks needs to sustain its demand recovery and margin improvement.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.