Jefferies has released its latest analysis on several prominent Indian companies, including Ambuja Cements, Max Financial Services, and Au Small Finance Bank. The brokerage firm is tracking how internal management decisions and global market conditions are impacting these businesses in early 2026. While some companies are preparing to raise capital or change their long-term growth plans, others are facing pressure from rising global raw material prices. These latest findings suggest a varied outlook for different sectors as they adapt to the current economic environment.

Jefferies on Ambuja Cements: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 735 for the cement giant, which suggests a potential upside of approximately 53% from the recent market levels. The brokerage firm notes that the company is moving away from its previous goal of rapid capacity expansion to focus on making its current plants work better.

This change in plan comes as the firm integrates its recent acquisitions and looks to improve its profit per tonne of cement sold. Jefferies found that the company is prioritising the stabilisation of its new assets and aims to reach a production utilisation rate of 80% to 85% soon. The analysis mentions that while the company had a massive capacity goal for 2028, the current focus is on unit economics and operational efficiency.

“The commentary suggests a pivot from an expansion-at-scale mindset to a phase of consolidation and execution,” according to the report from Jefferies.

Cost reduction is a major part of the new plan for the firm, according to the analysis. Jefferies reports that the cost to make clinker has already dropped below Rs 2,000 per tonne from much higher levels seen in previous years. The company eventually wants to bring this down to Rs 1,500 per tonne by using more renewable energy and building a new railway line for better transport of materials.

Jefferies on Max Financial Services: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating to the insurance holding company with a price target of Rs 2,240, which implies an upside of about 31.2%. The firm has scheduled a board meeting for March 12 to discuss raising new capital for the business. Jefferies expects this money will go into its main insurance business to make its financial position even stronger than it is today.

The company already has a healthy growth rate and is considered one of the top choices by the brokerage analysts for the year 2026. Their analysis shows that the business is doing well in selling new retail insurance policies across the country.

“With healthy growth & profits, it stays among our top picks,” says the report from Jefferies.

The potential capital raise is a surprise move that could change how the company is valued by the market. If they raise Rs 500 crore, it would significantly boost the solvency ratio of the life insurance arm of the business. This would put the company in a better position compared to many of its largest private sector competitors, who have lower ratios.

The firm has also updated its agreement with Axis Bank regarding when the insurance business might be listed on the stock market. Jefferies views this updated deal as a neutral development that does not change the core value of the company at this stage. They expect the value of the business to keep growing at a steady pace over the next few years.

Jefferies on AU Small Finance Bank: ‘Buy’

Jefferies recommends a ‘Buy’ for this lender with a price target of Rs 1,220, representing an upside of approximately 26.5%. The brokerage firm is positive because the central bank has given the company some relief regarding its corporate structure.

This means the owners do not have to create a new holding company for their shares unless they want to start non-banking businesses. Jefferies believes this relief will help the bank focus on turning into a universal bank over the coming years. The change in status is expected to help the bank get cheaper deposits and increase its earnings from various services.

Becoming a universal bank will give the lender a much stronger brand in the competitive Indian banking market. It will no longer have the small finance bank tag, which might help it attract more wealthy customers and large corporate clients to its branches. Jefferies expects that this will also make it easier for the bank to hire and keep the best employees at a lower cost.

The bank will also benefit from fewer government restrictions once it changes its banking license. Jefferies expects the bank to see a significant jump in the money it makes from services like foreign exchange and credit cards. As a universal bank, its products will be more widely accepted by different types of customers across the country. The analysis suggests that the bank’s profit could grow significantly as these changes take hold over the next three to five years.

Conclusion

Jefferies is closely watching these four companies as they adapt to a changing market environment in India. While some face challenges from global supply chains and slowing demand, others are positioning themselves for growth through new licenses and capital raises.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.