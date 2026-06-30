The brokerage house Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ rating to three stocks with a meaningful upside potential from current levels. While one is going through a leadership transition, another is expected to benefit from stronger demand for passenger vehicles, and the third is building new businesses that could support growth over the next few years.

As per the brokerage report, Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and PI Industries, with target prices implying potential upside of up to 40% from current market prices.

Here’s what is driving the brokerage’s outlook.

Jefferies on HDFC Bank

Leadership changes have recently been in focus at HDFC Bank.

The bank has appointed Rajiv Kumar, former Finance Secretary and former Chief Election Commissioner, as an Independent Director and has sought approval for his appointment as Chairman for three years, subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders.

The brokerage believes these developments could also pave the way for the renewal of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan’s tenure. The bank has also appointed Puneet Sharma, formerly Chief Financial Officer at Axis Bank, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), along with a new General Counsel.

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,050, indicating an upside potential of around 32%.

According to the brokerage report, “Strong retail asset portfolio & improving deposit franchise will aid growth.” It also believes “Synergies from merger with HDFC Limited will arise from opportunities to cross-sell products and improve service & operational efficiencies.”

The brokerage further noted that branch expansion should continue supporting deposit mobilisation, which remains important for future loan growth.

However, it also flagged near-term risks from integration of teams, technology systems and the pace of deposit growth.

Jefferies on Maruti Suzuki

The brokerage has upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from Hold and raised its target price to Rs 16,500, implying an upside of around 23%.

Jefferies added, “India’s PV demand has remained strong in 1HCY26.” It added that easing tension in the Middle East and lower crude oil prices have reduced concerns over demand, while softer metal prices are helping reduce pressure on profit margins.

As per the brokerage report, Jefferies has raised its passenger vehicle industry growth estimate for FY2027 from 8% to 12%. It also expects Maruti Suzuki India‘s total vehicle volumes to grow at a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY26 and FY29.

The brokerage further said “Softening metal prices alleviate margin risk.” It also expects the company to benefit from capacity expansion and a wider sport utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio over the coming years.

However, Jefferies cautioned that competition in the SUV segment is likely to remain intense as several leading automakers plan multiple new launches over the next few years.

Jefferies on PI Industries

Jefferies has maintained a Buy rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 3,575. This suggests an upside potential of around 40% from current levels.

Jefferies in its report added that the company is investing in new growth platforms across agricultural chemicals, biological products, pharmaceutical Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) services and semiconductor chemicals.

The brokerage said “Multiple innovation platforms taking shape.” It believes these investments could gradually begin contributing to earnings as the businesses mature.

Jefferies also highlighted the company’s efforts to develop its own crop protection products. According to the brokerage report, “Entering the innovator club in Agchem.”

The brokerage further noted that biological products and semiconductor chemicals remain long-term opportunities, while pharmaceutical CRDMO capabilities are still in the investment phase.

According to Jefferies, growth is expected to improve as these businesses scale up, with the brokerage forecasting a 12% adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26 to FY28. While execution remains an important factor, the brokerage believes the company’s expanding innovation pipeline could become a key growth driver over the medium term.

What investors need to watch

According to Jefferies, each of these companies has a different growth story, ranging from banking and automobiles to specialty chemicals. While the brokerage sees upside potential across all three, it believes execution, demand trends and business expansion will be the key factors to watch in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: The investment views, target prices, and stock ratings (‘Buy’) mentioned in this article are sourced directly from research reports published by the institutional brokerage house Jefferies. This coverage is intended solely for informational and educational purposes and does not constitute formal financial advice, an endorsement, or a specific solicitation to buy, sell, or hold equity shares of HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, or PI Industries. Large-cap corporate equities and specialty chemical stocks carry inherent market volatility, sector-specific regulatory challenges, and macroeconomic dependencies; readers are strongly advised to conduct independent evaluation and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making financial commitments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.