Global investment bank Jefferies has identified opportunities across these themes, assigning ‘Buy’ ratings to three stocks with potential upside ranging from 28% to 50% from their respective market prices.

Jefferies picks are Can Fin Homes, Adani Green Energy and Poonawalla Fincorp.

While the housing finance lender faces questions over loan growth, the renewable energy company could benefit from rising power demand. Poonawalla Fincorp, meanwhile, is banking on its expanding loan portfolio and improving margins.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons behind the bullish call –

Jefferies on Can Fin Homes: 50% upside potential

Jefferies has assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to Can Fin Homes, with a target price of Rs 1,075, indicating an upside potential of 50%.

The company reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in September-quarter profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 275 crore. This was 3% above Jefferies’ estimate, supported by lower provisions and operating expenses.

However, loan growth showed signs of moderation. Assets under management (AUM), which represent the total outstanding loans managed by the company, grew 10%, compared with 11% in the previous quarter. Disbursements declined 7% year-on-year as technology implementation disrupted operations.

According to the report, “AUM growth moderated to 10% (11% June Q) as disbursements (-7% YoY) was impacted by tech implementation driven disruption.”

Jefferies also noted that funding costs and credit provisions would remain relevant to the company’s performance.

Jefferies on Adani Green Energy: 35% upside potential

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Adani Green Energy and set a target price of Rs 1,695, indicating a 35% upside.

Its report noted that the stock has corrected 22% from its peak and trades at 20 times one-year forward enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA).

Jefferies expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% between FY26-30.

The global investment believes stronger electricity demand, higher temperatures and improved utilisation could support growth. It also sees potential demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS), with the company planning to expand capacity beyond 10 gigawatt-hours by the end of FY2027.

According to the report, “We continue see risk-reward as attractive and retain our ‘Buy’ rating.”

However, execution delays, particularly at Khavda, and aggressive bidding remain key risks.

Jefferies on Poonawalla Fincorp: 28% upside potential

Poonawalla Fincorp offers another opportunity in the financial services sector, with Jefferies setting a target price of Rs 560, implying a 28% upside.

The company’s September-quarter PAT rose 22% sequentially to Rs 370 crore, exceeding the brokerage’s estimate by 4%. Its AUM increased 55% year-on-year to Rs 74,000 crore, supported by growth in lending.

Jefferies expects newer loan products to drive further expansion. It forecasts AUM to grow at a 40% CAGR over FY2026-FY2028. Improving lending yields and lower credit costs could also support profitability.

The brokerage highlighted that “New product scale up should drive 40% AUM CAGR over FY27-28e.”

Asset quality showed improvement during the quarter, with gross stage-three assets (GS3), a measure of seriously stressed loans, declining to 1.2%. Credit costs also fell sequentially.

What should investors watch?

For Can Fin Homes, the loan disbursements need to recover. Adani Green Energy depends partly on capacity expansion and electricity demand, while Poonawalla Fincorp’s outlook rests on loan growth and improving profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.