A stock falling sharply, rising costs or an expensive business expansion can make investors question whether an opportunity is emerging or more downside lies ahead.

Global investment bank Jefferies has identified three stocks where it sees potential upside, although each faces a different challenge.

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Mankind Pharma and IndiGo, with target prices indicating potential gains of 41%, 37% and 22%, respectively.

According to the report, these opportunities come with risks ranging from commodity inflation and uncertain drug development to elevated aviation fuel costs.

Let’s take a look at why Jefferies is bullish on this stock and the rationale behind it –

Jefferies on Crompton Greaves: Can festive demand offset rising costs?

Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 305 for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. This translates to an upside of 41% from the current market price.

The global investment bank has retained its ‘Buy’ rating to the stock despite concerns about input costs and pressure on margins.

As per the report, Crompton’s Q2FY27 profit after tax was in line with expectations. Furthermore, the sales grew 18% year-on-year. Also, adjusted profit after tax rose 30%.

In addition to this, the company has also increased prices in its electrical consumer durables segment to manage higher input costs. However, inflation continues to affect its lighting and Butterfly businesses.

Jefferies noted that “input cost pressure continues, impacting YoY margins in Lighting, Butterfly.” It also cautioned that “inflationary pressures warrant caution – both for demand and margins.”

The brokerage believes the stock’s valuation offers a favourable risk-reward balance after its 17% fall over six months. Festive-season demand, commodity prices and the company’s ability to protect margins will remain important factors to watch.

Jefferies on Mankind Pharma: A cancer-treatment bet with a long road ahead

Jefferies has assigned Mankind Pharma a target price of Rs 3,220, implying an upside of 37%. Its analysis focuses on the company’s decision to acquire a 70% stake in Belgium-based Armed Cell Therapeutics (ACTx) for 48 million euros.

The acquisition gives Mankind access to next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, which are designed to help the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells. The company’s lead programmes target non-Hodgkin lymphoma and small-cell lung cancer.

However, these treatments are still at an early development stage. That means it could take considerable time before they generate revenue, while research and development may require additional investment.

Jefferies described the acquisition as part of Mankind’s strategy to build a global, innovation-led pharmaceutical business. The report warned that “its early-stage nature is likely to lead to a long gestation period and may require cash outflows to fund development.”

Jefferies on IndiGo: Will lower costs and higher fares restore earnings?

In the aviation sector, Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 5,840 for IndiGo. This indicates an upside of 22% from the current market price.

The airline’s shares have fallen 25% from their August 2026 highs, as per the report.

The prolonged conflict in West Asia has kept aviation fuel costs elevated. Airlines have responded by increasing fares and managing capacity, but higher ticket prices can also affect passenger demand.

IndiGo received 10 Airbus aircraft in September 2026, taking its deliveries for the calendar year to 39. However, adding aircraft without sufficient utilisation can increase costs per passenger.

Jefferies said “sustained earnings recovery is contingent only on conflict resolution, given continued fuel cost pressures.”

The winter flying schedule could support capacity growth in the second half of FY27. However, fuel prices, aircraft utilisation and passenger demand will determine whether that translates into stronger earnings.

What investors need to watch

Jefferies sees potential upside in Crompton Greaves, Mankind Pharma and IndiGo, but their recovery depends on different factors. While Crompton needs to manage rising costs, Mankind’s acquisition will take time to deliver results, and IndiGo’s earnings recovery hinges on fuel costs and demand.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.