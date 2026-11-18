Three companies from very different sectors are in this Jefferies’ list of Buy-rated stocks. One company plans luxury holidays for the wealthy. One makes tools for a supplier of a famous smartphone brand. One just posted a profit that fell 62%.

Which of them would you bet on?

Global investment bank Jefferies has maintained ‘Buy’ ratings on TBO Tek, Belrise Industries and Kaynes Technology, with price targets indicating potential upside of 19% to 22% from their respective market prices.

Here is what Jefferies sees in these three stocks and the factors investors should track.

Jefferies on TBO Tek

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on TBO Tek, with a price target of Rs 1,905, against its current market price of Rs 1,588.80. This indicates a potential upside of nearly 20%. The recommendation is based on the Jefferies’ report dated November 17, 2026.

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Jefferies sees an opportunity in the company’s luxury travel business following its acquisition of Classic Vacations.

The global investment bank recently attended a virtual analyst meeting featuring Classic Vacations’ management, regional heads and business heads. One of the key takeaways was the company’s positioning in the business-to-business (B2B) luxury travel segment.

Classic Vacations has nearly 50 years of experience in luxury travel and established relationships with travel advisers. Unlike companies that have moved towards direct-to-consumer platforms, it continues to focus on B2B distribution.

Jefferies believes this business complements TBO Tek’s existing platform. While TBO offers a wider range of travel inventory, Classic Vacations brings curated luxury offerings and specialised expertise. Jefferies noted that “A common B2B focus allows for sales, tech & distribution synergies.”

The luxury travel segment also has a different customer base. Jefferies believes the segment is relatively resilient because of the human involvement required in complex travel planning.

It sees artificial intelligence primarily as “a productivity and service enabler.”

Jefferies also sees room for TBO to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa and Western Europe, alongside opportunities to sell more services to existing customers.

Jefferies on Belrise Industries

Jefferies has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Belrise Industries, with an unchanged price target of Rs 280.

Against the current market price of Rs 235.15, the target indicates an upside potential of nearly 19%. The recommendation is based on its report dated November 16, 2026.

The company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the September quarter. The performance was 4% ahead of Jefferies’ estimates.

However, the development that stands out is its entry into electronics manufacturing. Belrise has secured an order for computer numerical control (CNC) fixtures from an ecosystem partner of one of the largest US smartphone manufacturers. Jefferies believes the customer could be Apple.

The company has also secured new orders in the aerospace and automotive segments, providing additional opportunities beyond its existing business.

Jefferies expects Belrise to deliver EBITDA growth of 21% and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis between FY26 and FY29. The company has retained its FY27 guidance of “mid-teens top-line growth”.

Jefferies on Kaynes Technology

Jefferies has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Kaynes Technology, although it has reduced its price target from Rs 4,480 to Rs 3,625. Against the current market price of Rs 2,980, the revised target indicates an upside potential of nearly 22%, as per the Jefferies November 16,2026 report.

Its September 2026 quarter results fell significantly short of Jefferies’ estimates and market expectations.

Consolidated revenue increased just 4% year-on-year, while the operating profit margin (OPM) declined 320 basis points to 13.2%. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 62%, compared with a 16% decline in EBITDA.

The global investment bank report has responded by cutting its earnings estimates for FY27-FY29. It now expects EPS to grow at 31% CAGR between FY26 and FY29, compared with its earlier estimate of around 40%. It has also reduced its target price-to-earnings multiple by 10% to around 32 times.

Jefferies believes the recent correction has improved the risk-reward balance. Kaynes shares have declined around 25% year-to-date, while the company’s semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) expansion plans remain on track.

The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility is progressing, with the first unit already operational and the second expected to become operational in the third quarter of FY27. The PCB plant has also started commercial production.

Jefferies believes these projects could support the company’s longer-term growth. However, it has flagged stretched working capital, higher debt, delays in manufacturing expansion and slower customer onboarding as risks.

What should investors watch out for

Jefferies, in its recommendations, has taken the company’s business fundamentals and other growth drivers into consideration. The risk-reward balance is also a crucial factor to watch.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.