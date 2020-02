3 banking and finance shares to buy now that Budget 2020 is over; check target prices

– ICICI Bank is strongly positioned in most of the retail banking products along with the diversified nature of its loan portfolio. Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has given a buy rating to this stock with a target price of Rs 613. ” With improving asset quality and better growth trends, we believe ICICI Bank is favourably positioned to deliver superior profitability and return ratios. We have factored in the latest information into our model and revised our estimates. We continue to remain positive on the company over medium to long term perspective,” the brokerage company said. ICICI Bank shares were trading around 3 per cent higher at Rs 530.75 apiece in Tuesday’s session.