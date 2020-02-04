3 banking and finance shares to buy now that Budget 2020 is over; check target prices

The domestic equity market indices went for a free fall on Budget day, where Sensex plummeted around 1,100 points and Nifty, too, closed at 11,661 points

Indian stock markets reacted negatively to the Union Budget, presented on February 1, as it failed to meet the expectations of the market participants. The domestic equity market indices went for a free fall, where Sensex plummeted around 1,100 points and Nifty, too, closed at 11,661 points. However, according to analysts, there are few stocks that could be a good buy for the investors after the Union Budget presentation. Given below are three finance stocks on which brokerages are bullish. They have recommended to ‘buy’ these stocks with up to 15 per cent upside.

