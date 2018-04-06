2200% gain in 11 years: Buy this tea & coffee stock and earn 15% on your money in just 3 months

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is a 150-year old company which manufactures tea and coffee.

Indian stock markets have been languishing since the second month of the calendar year 2018 with Sensex plunging more than 8% to 33,500 from the all-time high level of around 36,500 achieved on 29 January 2018. A series of several negative events have infused a jittery among the sentiments of market participants ranging from global sell-off, LTCG tax, US-China trade war and escalated volatility. Looking at a longer stretch, the benchmark Sensex had advanced more than 150% in the span of last 11 years to 33,500 from a level of around 13,300.

We bring to you a tea & coffee stock which had returned more than 2200% in the last 11 years to buy and earn up to 15% on your invested money in just 3 months.

Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd have returned over 2200% in the last 11 years. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is a 150-year old company which manufactures tea and coffee. The stock of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd had risen about 2255% to Rs 1,257.6 from a share price level of Rs 53.4 (9 April 2007). The stock has posted an absolute gain of more than Rs 1,200 in the period of 11 years.

The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 1,465 which implies an upside of 16% from the current market price of Rs 1,257.6. “Traders could start creating long positions between Rs 1170 and Rs 1222 level for sequential targets of Rs 1350 followed by Rs 1465. Traders could keep a stop loss at Rs 1125 on weekly closing basis,” HDFC Securities said in a report. “The stock has also crossed above its earlier high in less number of days which is called faster retracement. This condition in the stock suggests further upside for the stock,” HDFC Securities added.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8,747 crore on Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are categorised under ‘A’ group shares of BSE and is a part of S&P BSE 500 index.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.