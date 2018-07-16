2,000 stocks fall! RIL, ICICI Bank wipe out 124 points from Sensex today; 10-point stock market wrap

More than 2,000 stocks on BSE concluded in red on Monday out of the total 2,777 traded scrips on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets ended on a negative note on Monday following the muted to subdued activity in Asian stock markets and the unhappiness among investors after the WPI based inflation escalated to over 4-year high on the back of rising food and fuel prices. The key equity indices extended losses after opening marginally higher and closed in negative territory. BSE Sensex lost 217.86 points or 0.6% to end at 36,323.77 while NSE Nifty edged down 82.05 points or 0.74% to settle below 11,000 at 10,936.85. Notably, more than 2,000 stocks on BSE concluded in red on Monday out of the total 2,777 traded scrips on Monday.

“Nifty posts a bearish belt hold as it corrects on the back of negative Asian market cues and domestic sentiment on the back of subdued economic data. The benchmark index wasn’t able to hold on to crucial levels of 11K as profit booking was seen due to negative global cues. The participation from small-cap and midcap seems to be sideways while other indices are seeing the only contribution by the heavyweights. This is a point of concern in this uptrend,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

For now, we believe the range would be very much between 11,100 – 10,800. A breach of this will give further direction. Though we maintain buy on dips in index at lower levels. 10800 is the line in the sand for bulls,” Mustafa Nadeem added.

“There is significant upside risk to WPI inflation emanating from global commodity inflation and INR depreciation. Margins pressure for the manufacturing sector may re-emerge in FY19 till we do not witness any substantial improvement in demand conditions. Also, increasing trade restrictions and tariff hikes can induce inflationary pressure. We believe, with sharp rise in both CPI and WPI inflation RBI is likely to tighten by 25 policy in Aug’18 policy. Overall, we expect more than 50 bps hike in FY19,” said Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist & Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

“Overall we continue to maintain a bearish outlook on the markets even though front-line indices are at all-time highs, we would recommend holding short positions at the current juncture,” said Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha.

