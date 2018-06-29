20% return in 1 day: Believe it or not! 6 small-cap shares gained this much today

The S&P BSE Sensex added 385.84 points or 1.1% to end at 35,423.48 on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

India’s share market recovered sharply on Friday, the last day of H1 2018, with benchmark Sensex rallying nearly 400 points following the sharp surge in the shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, ITC, L&T, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Tata Steel. All these blue-chip shares rose between 1 to 4% today with Tata Steel, RIL, Yes Bank L&T emerging as the top 4 gainers on BSE Sensex today. The S&P BSE Sensex added 385.84 points or 1.1% to end at 35,423.48 on Friday. During the day, Sensex shuttled between a range of 35,459.05 and 35,099.65.

Surprisingly, there were as many as 6 small-cap shares that gained as much as 20% today, 29 June 2018. In line with the massive rise in the small-cap shares, the benchmark Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 2.37% to end at 7,177.75. A market-wide buying was observed in Indian stock markets today as all the sectoral and broader market indices closed in green. Among the sectoral indices of NSE, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG advanced more than 1% and were the top gainers among the 11 indicators today.

Here are 6 small-cap shares that gained 20% today

Shares of Baid Leasing and Finance Company gained 20% to Rs 164.4, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries rose 20% to Rs 90.95 and Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 20% to Rs 48.35. Other small-cap shares that went up around 20% in a single day are Kuber Udyog (up 20% to Rs 8.65); Smabhaav Media (up 20% to Rs 7.16); Allsec Technologies (up 19.27% to Rs 252.22).

These shares gained more than 15% today

Binny (up 15.12%), Genus Paper & Boards (up 15.16%), Wall Street Finance (up 15.46%), Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings (up 16.35%), Ruttonsha International Rectifier (up 16.69%), Riba Textiles (up 17.73%), Bhagirasha Chemicals & Industries (up 17.95%), Kolte-Patel Developers (up 18.01%), Greenlam Industries (up 18.21%) and Oriantal Hotels (up 18.48%).