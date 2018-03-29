1400% upswing: These 2 stocks were the biggest gainers of FY18

HEG and KIOCL shares have topped the annual returns among all the listed stocks on National Stock Exchange in the financial year 2017-2018. (Image: Reuters)

The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty may have risen to the tune of 10 to 11% in the financial year 2017-2018 but there was a bundle of stocks which have more than doubled investors’ money during the same time period. Shares of graphite electrode manufacturer HEG Ltd and the state-run iron ore company KIOCL Ltd were the best stocks emerging as the biggest gainers in the financial year 2017-2018. HEG Ltd shares have risen multi-fold since the very beginning of the calendar year 2017. The stock of HEG Ltd grabbed the eye-balls of many investors and traders during the time of unanimous surge in the share prices.

Even, there was a time when the so-called cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched the record-breaking highs nearing $20,000 in late December 2017, the one-year return of the shares HEG Ltd was higher than that of Bitcoin. HEG and KIOCL shares have topped the annual returns among all the listed stocks on National Stock Exchange in the financial year 2017-2018.

HEG Ltd is one of manufacturers and exporters of graphite electrode whereas KIOCL is a Mangalore-based iron ore company under Ministry of Steel, Government of India. Shares of HEG Ltd have risen as high as 1326% to Rs 3,177 from a share price level of Rs 222.75 while the stock of KIOCL Ltd has returned 1448% to Rs 224.5 from a share price level of Rs 14.5 on NSE, a year earlier.

Following the huge surge in the share prices, HEG Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 12,713 crore from around Rs 890.49 crore while, on the other hand, KIOCL Ltd has a market capitalisation of Rs 13,905.37 crore.

Earlier in February last month, HEG Ltd declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share while the state-owned KIOCL Ltd has offered a dividend of Rs 0.3 per equity share in last week only. Shares of HEG Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are categorised under the ‘B’ group shares of BSE. The stock of HEG Ltd has a security code: 509631 and an ISIN (International Security Identification Number): INE545A01016 and is grouped in the S&P BSE 500 index. The stock of KIOCL has a security code: 540680 and an ISIN: INE880L01014 and is grouped in S&P BSE CPSE index.