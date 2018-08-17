11 stocks with 40% stock market gain opportunity! Motilal Oswal Securities says buy

Last week itself, BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 38,076.23. (Image: Reuters)

Stock market investing attracts a large number of people due to its abnormal gains as compared to regular investment options such as bank FDs (Fixed Deposits), savings schemes, bonds, debentures, etc. Talking of abnormal gains, stock market investing also includes abnormal risks that may arise due to a number of conditions. Since after the demonetisation in November 2016, many investors are putting their money in the stock market through mutual fund schemes and SIPs (Systematic investment plans) as these options are considered relatively less risky than regular stock market investment.

Indian equity markets have been trading near record highs with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hovering near their respective all-time peaks with blue-chip shares of RIL, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank being few among the top gainers. As investors continue to look for investment avenues, we take a look at 11 stocks on which Motilal Oswal Securities have a buy rating with at least 40% upside.

11 stocks with 40% stock market gain opportunity

Stock CMP (Rs) TP (Rs) Upside (%) Aditya Birla Capital 141 200 42 Ashoka Buildcon 135 195 44 Castrol India 154 218 42 South Indian Bank 18 26 44 Dish TV 69 100 45 BPCL 378 535 42 Oil India 205 296 44 Sadbhav Engineering 267 385 44 Shilpa Medicare 439 620 41 Jubilant Life 722 1,020 41 Tata Motors 251 360 43

Earlier yesterday, Indian share markets closed in negative territory after India’s trade deficit widened to a 5-year high level, coupled with negative global cues and the ongoing Turkish economic crisis. BSE Sensex lost 188.44 points or 0.50% to close at 37,663.56 points while NSE Nifty ended 50.05 points or 0.44% down at 11,385.05 points with shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as the biggest losers among all the constituents of both the indices. Last week itself, the benchmark Sensex touched an all-time high of 38,076.23 and wider share indicator Nifty 50 registered a record peak at 11,495.2, just 5 points away from the psychological mark of 11,500.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.