100% stock market returns in just 1 year of trading! 10 IT stocks double money

Indian equity markets have registered better growth in the last one year of trading as compared to most of the developed stock markets around the world such as America, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea. The benchmark Sensex index has logged a return of a little more than 20% in the last one year and has outperformed NYSE’s Dow Jones Industrial Average and Japan’s Nikkei 225 which have gained 18% and 14%, respectively, in the same period. In the current year 2018 itself, BSE Sensex breached four psychological levels of 35,000, 36,000, 37,000 and 38,000.

In the corresponding last one year, many shares, be it large-cap or small-caps, have grown multifold and some of them have even doubled the money. We take a look at 10 IT stocks that have returned 100% in 1 year of the stock market trading.

100% returns: 10 IT stocks that doubled money in 1 year of stock market trading

Stock 1-Year Return (%) NIIT Tech 168 KPIT Tech 157 L&T Infotech 137 Intellect Design 127 Infinite Computer 126 Sonata Software 125 L&T Tech 119 Mindtree 116 Mphasis 103 Sasken Tech 99

In the meantime, the benchmark Nifty IT index has surged 42% with heavyweight shares such as TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech rising 60%, 55%, 60% and 14%, respectively, while shares of country’s third-largest IT company Wipro have declined nearly 3%.

Yesterday only, the S&P BSE Sensex finished 284.32 points or 0.75% higher at 37,947.88, 52 points away from 38,000. In the present year, Sensex has amassed 11.4% or 3,891 points to 37,948 from a level of 34,057 as on 29 December 2017. The 11% gain in eight-and-half-months in BSE Sensex has been largely driven by the heavyweight shares of TCS, RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC shares.