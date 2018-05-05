100% Gain! Best stock from top 500 companies of NSE: Money doubled in just 3 months of 2018

The benchmark Sensex has moved to 34,915.38 as on 4 May 2018 from a level of 34,757.16 as on 5 February 2018.

Indian stock markets have gone through a bumpy ride in the last three months of 2018 on the back of global sell-off, jitters over LTCG on equities being taxed, heightened volatility and trade-war between US and China. In the meantime, there is a mid-cap stock which had risen more than 100% doubling investors’ money. Shares of research and brokerage firm Indiabulls Ventures Ltd have grown over 100% in the last three months of 2018.

While, on the other hand, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty have remain unchanged in the last three months. The benchmark Sensex has moved to 34,915.38 as on 4 May 2018 from a level of 34,757.16 as on 5 February 2018. The broader Nifty index have even dropped marginally in the last three months as the index was at 10,666.55 at the end of 5 February 2018 but yesterday on 4 May 2018, it closed at 10,618.25.

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures have outperformed each and every component of the Nifty 500 index in the last three months. The stock of Indiabulls Ventures has advanced about 101% to Rs 486.55 as on 4 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 243.33 as on 5 February 2018. With such a huge appreciation in the stock prices, the market capitalisation of Indiabulls Ventures have surged significantly above Rs 20,000 crore.

As per the closing price of Rs 488.45, Indiabulls Ventures commands a market capitalisation of Rs 21,608.59 crore, up by Rs 10,923 crore as compared to Rs 10,686 crore as on 5 February 2018.

Earlier yesterday, the board of directors of Indiabulls Ventures has approved the preferential offer and issue of an aggregate of upto 4,58,39,888 fully paid up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 450 (including a premium of Rs 448) per fully paid up equity share. This is done in order to to capitalize and fund IVL Finance Limited and Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, the subsidiaries of Indiabulls Ventures, for meeting their business requirements and to support the future growth of their businesses and to further augment the long-term financial resources of the company.