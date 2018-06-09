100% gain: 2 mid-cap stocks that doubled money in just 6 months

Indian share markets have seen sharp rise and fall in the last six months with the benchmark Sensex index. (Image: Reuters)

Indian share markets have seen sharp rise and fall in the last six months with the benchmark Sensex index hitting the all-time high level and plunging to a 4-month low. In the corresponding time, many large-cap stocks have outperformed the key equity indices such as HUL, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

In the last 6 months, the benchmark Sensex touched a lifetime high of 36,443.98 for the first time ever in January. Earlier this week only, BSE Sensex zoomed more than 550 points after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting hiked the repo rates by 25 basis points for the first time since January 2014.

Going ahead, the focus of market participants shift towards the domestic macroeconomic data and crucial meetings lined up — G7, European Central Bank, US Federal Reserve and first ever meet of the United States President Donald Trump with the leader of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-Un. The big meeting is scheduled to be held on 12 June in Singapore.

Out of the never-ending euphoria, we take a look at two mid-cap stocks that have grown doubled the money in just 6 months. Shares of the pharmaceutical firm Merck Ltd and business process management firm Firstsource Solutions have risen more than 100% in last six months only.

The stock of Mumbai-based Firstsource Solutions Ltd has jumped 100% to Rs 79 from a share price level of Rs 39.4 as on 11 December 2017 on NSE. Yesterday only, the stock of Firstsource Solutions hit a 52-week high of Rs 79.8 on NSE. Firstsource Solutions stock is categorised in ‘A’ group and is a part of S&P BSE 500 and NSE 500 indices. Firstsource Solutions commands a market capitalisation of Rs 5,442 crore.

The stock of Merck Ltd had risen 114% to Rs 2,422.25 from a share price level of Rs 1,132.55 as on 11 December 2017 on NSE. Shares of Merck are categorised in the ‘B’ group on BSE and are a part of S&P BSE Small cap and Nifty Pharma indices. Merck holds a market capitalisation of Rs 4,062 crore.