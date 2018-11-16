10-year G-Sec yield to trade in 7.6-8% range till December: Report

Experts believe further OMO announcement by the RBI in Q4FY19 is likely to be contingent on increase in currency with the public and forex intervention.

The yield on the benchmark bond on Thursday rose to 7.76%, up two basis points over the previous close of 7.74% on Wednesday. After rising to 8.23% in September, its highest level in four years, the yield fell 17 basis points in October, its first decline in three months.

The yield on the benchmark bond is expected to range between 7.6% and 8.0% in remainder of the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The trend in yields would be determined by crude oil prices, evolving balance of fiscal risks, any revision in borrowing size for Q4 FY19 and the magnitude of open market operations (OMO), according to experts at Icra.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to infuse liquidity – the central bank bought Rs 86,000 crore ($11.8 billion) of bonds between May and October. It plans to buy another Rs 40,000 crore ($5.6 billion) of bonds this month. Liquidity has been drained because of the central bank’s defence of the rupee and the festive season, analysts at Nomura wrote.

Experts at Icra believe that despite the change in the monetary policy stance to calibrated tightening, the monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain a status quo on the repo rate in the December 2018 policy review, following correction in the October 2018 headline CPI inflation print, as well as the pullback in crude oil prices and the domestic currency.

Experts believe further OMO announcement by the RBI in Q4FY19 is likely to be contingent on increase in currency with the public and forex intervention. The recent stabilisation of the domestic currency suggests that intervention by the RBI in the spot forex market may ease to some extent in the months ahead, which would prevent a sharp tightening in domestic liquidity and may reduce the magnitude of future OMO announcements.