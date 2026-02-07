The Indian markets surged by over 3% this week. While the Budget and the STT hike on F&O weighed on sentiment, Trump’s announcement to cut tariffs on India kicked off a smart rally midweek.

Apart from that, the RBI rate decision, recent newsflow and the quarterly earnings impacted market movement.

This week, several top research houses, including Jefferies, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Wealth Management, JM Financial, and Axis Securities, shared their latest recommendations, and we shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors.

Jefferies on Reliance Industries

Jefferies has reiterated a ‘Buy’ call on Reliance Industries. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,820, implying an upside of about 27%.

As per the brokerage report, the stock has underperformed the Nifty index by nearly 7% year-to-date. This is largely due to weak performance in the retail business during the December 2025 quarter.

The brokerage pointed out that the current market price is factoring in an enterprise value of only about $40 billion for the retail and FMCG businesses combined, which it sees as overly pessimistic. This is significantly lower than earlier private equity valuations.

JM Financial on Devyani International

JM Financial has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Devyani International. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 175 on the stock, which implies an upside of 42% from the current market price.

Devyani International is putting a new leadership team in place before the merger gets consummated, after which it will announce the new strategic roadmap. Given that the road to recovery could be a bit longer than expected, the brokerage has cut FY26-FY28 EBITDA estimates by 7-9%.

The brokerage believes management efforts are gradually starting to bear fruit, and benefits could accelerate once overall demand recovery sets in.

Motilal Oswal on Trent

Motilal Oswal has reiterated ‘Buy’ on Trent and kept the target price unchanged at Rs 5,200 per share. This implies nearly 30% upside from current levels. The brokerage house pointed out that “strong cost discipline, especially RFID-led manpower optimisation and variable cost structure, drove 90 bps expansion.

That said, Trent’s growth rate has decelerated materially over the last few quarters due to weak like-for-like sales amid a subdued demand environment and self-cannibalisation of existing stores to gather higher revenue in select micro-markets.

Axis Securities on Bajaj Finance

Axis Securities maintained a ‘Buy’ call on Bajaj Finance. The expectations are that the company will continue its growth trajectory, reporting a consistent 24-25% CAGR AUM growth over the medium term, with growth resuming from FY27 onwards, with contribution from the core existing products and a further push from the scale-up of the new products

The brokerage sees a target price of Rs 1,200 on Bajaj Finance, an upside of 33% from the current market price.

JM Financial on Keystone Realtors

JM Financial maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Keystone Realtors but lowered its target price to Rs 750 after moderating assumptions on operating cash flow margins. The revised target implies an upside of about 52%, based on the brokerage’s calculations.

JM Financial said Keystone Realtors reported Q3FY26 pre-sales of Rs 840 crore, broadly flat year-on-year but up 8% sequentially, led by the Emerging Premium segment, which accounted for about one-third of total pre-sales. Collections remained muted during the quarter, but year-to-date collections rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,770 crore, supporting visibility on full-year guidance.

Nuvama on AWL Agribusiness

Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on AWL Agri Business with a target price of Rs 360, implying an upside of about 69% based on the price cited in the report.

According to Nuvama, “AWL Agri Business posted Q3FY26 revenue growth of 10.3% YoY, ahead of our/Street estimates led by strong growth in edible oil segment (volume/value grew 8%/12% YoY).” The brokerage noted that overall volumes rose 3% YoY, higher than its initial estimate.

Jefferies on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

Jefferies remains constructive on brokers, asset managers and exchanges, citing the steady shift of household savings into financial assets. Indian mutual fund assets under management have reached nearly $900 billion.

Jefferies has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 3,800. This implies upside of 23%. The brokerage expects assets under management and earnings to grow at a healthy pace over the next few years.

Nuvama on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands

Nuvama has raised its target price on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands to Rs 179, indicating an upside of about 58%.

The brokerage said, “ABLBL reported 9.6% YoY revenue growth, driven by stable growth of 9% YoY in Lifestyle brands and strong 13% YoY growth in emerging brands.” Wholesale revenue rose 21% YoY, supported by strong secondary sales.

Nuvama said management has resumed store expansion and guided for higher capital spending. “Management has guided for capex of Rs 33 crore in FY26 and plans to add 150 EBOs,” the report stated, with a longer-term goal of 12–15% revenue CAGR.

JM Financial on Emcure Pharmaceuticals

JM Financial raised the target price on Emcure Pharmaceuticals to Rs 1,932 from Rs 1,695. The new price target sees potential of 28.3% upside in the next 12 months. The target price was raised after the company delivered strong Q3FY26 results.

Its Q3 revenue rose 20% YoY while profits jumped 50% YoY. Growth was driven mainly by the international segments. The segment grew 25% YoY, led by strong performance in Europe and emerging markets, while Canada grew at a slower 13%.

Axis Securities on HDFC Bank

Axis Securities has maintained its Buy rating on HDFC Bank, with a target price of Rs 1,190, which means it sees the stock to rise 30% in the coming 12 months.

HDFC Bank has been consistently performing on its guidance in its endeavour to revert to its pre-merger levels across metrics, and its execution capabilities remain strong. India’s largest private lender will take constructive steps to strengthen its retail-focused deposit franchise with an emphasis on mobilising CASA Deposits.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.