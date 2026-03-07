The Indian markets were hammered this week as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran escalates. The Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 1.8% and 3.52%, respectively. Now, in these times where should investors park their money?

This week, several top research houses, including JP Morgan, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Institutional Equities, Jefferies, and JM Financial, shared their latest recommendations, and we shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors.

JP Morgan on Adani Ports

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone with an Overweight rating and a target price of Rs 1,944, implying an upside of roughly 36% according to the brokerage’s estimates.

The firm describes Adani Ports as the most comprehensive maritime infrastructure platform in the country. The company operates 15 ports and terminals in India with around 650 million tonnes per annum capacity, along with four international ports, giving it unmatched scale in the sector.

Motilal Oswal on Crompton Greaves

Motilal Oswal maintained a positive view on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. This is a company known for products such as fans, lighting equipment, pumps and domestic appliances. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 350 for the stock, which implies an upside potential of nearly 40% from the current market price.

The report also noted that Crompton Greaves’ Operating Profit Margin (OPM) could improve over the next few years. According to the brokerage report, “We estimate its OPM to expand to approx. 11% by FY28 from approx. 10% in FY26.”

Jefferies on Shriram Finance

Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Shriram Finance and set a target price of Rs 1,220. This indicates a potential upside of around 21% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the company’s business outlook remains stable. The brokerage also believes that margins could improve over the next few years as funding costs gradually decline. “Our interaction with management suggests CV demand (including used) stays healthy. Shriram Finance reiterated 18-20% AUM growth guidance for FY27-FY28,” the brokerage added.

Motilal Oswal on Delhivery

Motilal Oswal has also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Delhivery, a logistics firm, with a target price of Rs 580. This implies an upside potential of around 35%. The brokerage believes that Delhivery’s growth will continue to be supported by increasing e-commerce volumes and expansion in logistics services.

According to Motilal Oswal, “Looking ahead, we estimate the Express segment revenue to clock a 16% CAGR over FY25-28, aided by healthy e-commerce volumes and industry consolidation.”

Nuvama on Tata Consumer Products

Nuvama has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Consumer Products, with a target price of Rs 1,500 per share, implying an upside potential of roughly 35% from the current levels. As per a report by Nuvama, Tata Consumer Products is slowly getting out of this shell and positioning itself as a broader food and beverage platform that is built specifically to tend to the evolving consumer trends of health and wellness.

A significant part of this shift is being driven by the company’s so-called ‘growth businesses’, which now account for about 30% of the India business, up from 28% in FY25.

Motilal Oswal on Aditya Birla Capital

Motila Oswal rated Aditya Birla Capital a ‘Buy’ and predicted nearly 29% upside for Aditya Birla Capital’s (ABCL). The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 415. Motilal Oswal remains positive, citing strong fundamentals across its various business segments.

The brokerage said that Aditya Birla Capital is entering its ‘structurally stronger earnings phase’, driven by uniform growth across its lending, asset management, and insurance segments. Despite the near-term weakness, the brokerage says it remains constructive on ABCL’s outlook.

JM Financial on Reliance Industries

JM Financial said that the stock price correction in Reliance Industries is “overdone”. The stock has dropped 4% this week and 8% in the last one month amid a rise in tension across West Asia. JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Reliance Industries, with a target price of Rs 1,730. This implies an upside of 28.6% from the current market price.

Speaking on the sharp price action, JM Financial listed the key factors affecting the stock price. “We believe the correction in Reliance Industries is largely due to FII-related selling, given the company is a large liquid holding for FIIs (FII holding of 21.1% at end-December 2025 versus peak of 28.3% at end-March 2021).

Motilal Oswal on Jain Resource Recycling

Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Jain Resource Recycling with a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage house sees an upside of over 29% at a 12-month target price of Rs 520. The brokerage house, in a research note, mentioned that several strategic factors are in play-

Jain Resource Recycling is one of India’s largest non-ferrous metal recyclers, operating an integrated platform with a current capacity of 287K MT. Motilal Oswal believes that the company is poised to benefit from structural shifts toward sustainability and favourable domestic regulations, such as the Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Emkay Global on Apollo Tyres

Emkay Global has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Apollo Tyres and set a set a a target price of Rs 600. This implies over 36% upside potential for the stock from current levels. The brokerage house is betting on a robust demand outlook, strong pricing power, capacity expansion, and many other factors behind retaining the rating.

Apollo Tyres is seeing strong demand with double-digit year-on-year growth across all segments and channels in Q4FY26. This momentum, driven by government infrastructure spending, economic development, and recent GST cuts, is expected to remain healthy through FY27.

Motilal Oswal on LG Electronics

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on LG Electronics. They have set a target price of nearly 1,860 per share. This implies nearly 17% upside from current levels. The newly listed LG Electronics India has raised prices of 5-star ACs by about 9% and 3-star models by 7%, as manufacturers grapple with rising input costs and stricter energy-efficiency norms, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

According to the report, these moves are helping LG Electronics widen its addressable market across both price and capacity bands, supporting growth even as the broader consumer durables industry faces mixed demand conditions.

Conclusion

The brokerage ratings are based on the earnings visibility of the companies and valuations. The management commentary and the outlook for the sectors also support the positive ratings.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.