The Indian equity markets remained under pressure this week, with the Sensex declining around 2.35% over the past five sessions and the Nifty slipping about 2.26%.

This week, leading brokerage firms such as Jefferies, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama Institutional Equities, CLSA and JM Financial released their stock recommendations. Based on their latest reports, we have shortlisted 10 stocks spanning multiple sectors that have attracted ‘Buy’ calls.

Motilal Oswal on Kaynes Technology

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Kaynes Technology with a target of Rs 8,200, implying over 115% upside. The brokerage believes government approvals for its advanced circuit board plant in Tamil Nadu will strengthen its position in the electronics manufacturing space.

The Rs 3,700 crore project is expected to reduce dependence on imports and improve margins over time, particularly as the company expands in industrial, automotive and smart meter segments. The brokerage sees backward integration and rising domestic manufacturing demand as key long-term drivers.

Motilal Oswal has set a target of Rs 22,500 on Dixon Technologies, suggesting upside of around 113%. The brokerage points to new partnerships in mobile phones and premium lighting, along with plans to manufacture key components such as camera modules and displays in-house.

Jefferies on Eternal

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Eternal with a target price of Rs 480, indicating 78% upside. The stock has corrected recently, falling nearly 6% intraday and over 10% in the past five sessions, which the brokerage believes offers a better entry point.

The brokerage said, “Food delivery is expected to sustain approx. 20% growth with modest margin expansion.” It added that “Food delivery continues to be the cash engine,” while long-term margins are guided at 5-6%. Improving operating leverage and disciplined cost control are expected to support profitability.

Motilal Oswal on Cyient DLM

Motilal Oswal has given Cyient DLM a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 550, indicating 68% upside. Though recent revenue moderated due to completion of large orders, the total order book has risen to Rs 2,350 crore, providing revenue visibility.

The brokerage expects improved momentum in the coming quarters, driven by demand in industrial and automotive segments. New global client additions in medical and industrial motors are also expected to support growth.

Nuvama on Waaree Energies

Nuvama has set a target price of Rs 3,867 on Waaree Energies, indicating nearly 43% upside. A key concern was the preliminary 126% US countervailing duty on solar module imports from India.

However, the brokerage highlighted that “The tariff is imposed based on the place of origin of the cell and not the manufacturing location of the module.” Since Waaree sources cells from regions facing only 10% tariffs, it does not expect a material impact. The report also said contracts include pass through clauses, reducing risk and protecting margins.

Jefferies on Muthoot Finance

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 4,750, implying around 35% upside. The brokerage believes the recent correction in the stock has made valuations more attractive.

“Post stock price correction, risk reward seems attractive for Muthoot Finance,” the report added. It added, “We continue to see healthy growth with scope for more consensus earnings upgrades at Muthoot Finance.” Jefferies notes that valuations at 3.2x FY27e book value and 13x FY27e earnings “seem reasonable,” supported by steady gold loan demand.

CLSA on Tata Consultancy Services

CLSA has rated Tata Consultancy Services ‘Outperform’ with a 12-month target of Rs 3,593, suggesting 33.7% upside. The brokerage’s view is supported by steady SaaS implementation demand and strong growth guidance from ServiceNow.

CLSA titled its report Business-as-usual for SIs and said, “Narratives aside, SaaS implementation remains key growth driver.” It also noted that ServiceNow grew 20.5% year-on-year in constant currency in FY25 and has guided for 19.5%-20% growth in FY26, which could support system integrators like TCS.

JM Financial on PhysicsWallah

JM Financial has initiated coverage on Physicswallah with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 110, implying nearly 24% upside from current levels. The brokerage expects the edtech firm to clock a revenue CAGR of 28% between FY25 and FY28, with growth driven by both online (around 30%) and offline (about 27%) segments.

The report said “the digital segment remains the primary workhorse and valuation anchor,” noting that nearly 96% of the implied valuation comes from the online business and cash, highlighting the central role of its digital platform in driving future growth.

JM Financial on Infosys

JM Financial has maintained a ‘Buy’ on Infosys with a 12-month target of Rs 1,660, implying about 19% upside from current levels.

The brokerage said, “AI is structurally expansionary for Infosys,” noting that the $300-400 billion AI services opportunity by 2030 could offset deflationary pressures. AI-related revenues currently account for around 5.5% of total revenue and are growing quickly, while large deal wins remain intact.

JM Financial on Urban Company

JM Financial has initiated coverage on Urban Company with a ‘Buy’ rating and a March 2027 target price of Rs 125, about 16% higher than the current price of Rs 108. The brokerage values the business at around Rs 15,800 crore using a sum-of-the-parts method, assigning different multiples to its India consumer services, Native product line, international operations and InstaHelp segment.

The firm expects revenue to grow at a 31% compounded annual rate between FY25 and FY28. While profitability may take time, JM Financial believes the company is gradually moving in that direction as scale improves, though it cautions that the journey could remain uneven.

Conclusion

The brokerage ratings are based on the earnings visibility of the companies. The management commentary and the outlook for the sectors also support the positive ratings.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.