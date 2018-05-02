10 days to Karnataka Elections 2018: A look at 5-year stock performance of 5 Bengaluru-based blue-chip firms

Karnataka Elections 2018: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections will be held on 12 May 2018 (Karnataka Elections 2018 date) and the results will be announced on 15 May 2018 (Karnataka Elections 2018 result date). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Karnataka Elections 2018: Only 10 days are left for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections in which Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will battle the state against Rahul Gandhi-led Congress with their Chief Ministerial candidates B. S. Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah (present CM of Karnataka), respectively. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections will be held on 12 May 2018 (Karnataka Elections 2018 date) and the results will be announced on 15 May 2018 (Karnataka Elections 2018 result date). Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the election campaigning in Karnataka with three rallies in a single day. While addressing the folks in a rally, Narendra Modi said, “It is not a BJP wave in Karnataka but it is a BJP storm.”

With about 10 days left to the Karnataka Elections 2018, we take a look at the 5-year stock market performance of 5 companies based in the capital city Bengaluru.

Infosys | Market Capitalisation: Rs 2,61,964.2 crore

Shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered India’s second-largest IT company Infosys have more than doubled the investors’ money in the span of last five years from May 2013 to May 2018. The stock of Infosys had risen as much as 110% to Rs 1,199.5 as on 1 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 571.7 (share price is adjusted to the corporate actions) as on 2 May 2013. In the last five years, Infosys had issued bonus equity shares successively for two times in a ratio of 1:1 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. During the same time under review, Infosys has declared a collective dividend of Rs 243 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 with the highest being at Rs 43 (May 2014). Earlier last year, Infosys carried out a massive buyback program of Rs 13,000 crore.

Wipro | Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,26,104.98 crore

Shares of Azim Premji-led India’s third-largest IT firm Wipro have returned over 50% in the last 5 years. The stock of Wipro has jumped about 58% to Rs 278.75 as on 1 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 176.2 (share price is adjusted with the corporate action) as on 2 May 2013. Earlier last year, Wipro issued bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1 and exercised a buyback plan of Rs 11,000 crore. In the last five years, Wipro has declared a collective dividend of Rs 34 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 with the highest dividend of Rs 7 (July 2015)

Britannia Industries | Market Capitalisation: Rs 66,113.57 crore

Shares of Britannia Industries have posted stellar gains as the shares of cookie maker have grown nearly 9 times in the last five years. The stock of Britannia Industries has gained 859% to Rs 5,513.2 as on 1 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 574.7 as on 2 May 2013. Over the course of last five years, Britannia Industries has declared a collective dividend of Rs 78.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 with the highest dividend of Rs 22 (July 2017). The registered office of Britannia Industries is situated in Kolkata while the executive office is based in Bengaluru.

United Spirits | Market Capitalisation: Rs 52,635.53 crore

Shares of the alcoholic beverage maker United Spirits have been through a cyclical trend in the last five years returning more than 70%. The stock of Diageo-owned United Spirits had risen about 58% to Rs 3,622.2 as on 1 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 2,077.6 as on 2 May 2013. In the last five years, United Spirits have declared only one dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 that too in September 2013. Recently last month, United Spirits have announced a stock split in a ratio of 1:5.

Bharat Electronics | Market Capitalisation: Rs 32,016.83 crore

Shares of state-run aerospace and defence arms manufacturer Bharat Electronics have been on a raging run in the last five years. The stock of Bharat Electronics has advanced as high as 230% to Rs 131.2 as on 1 May 2018 from a share price level of Rs 29.8 (share price is adjusted with corporate actions) as on 2 May 2013. In the last five years, Bharat Electronics has issued bonus shares in a ratio of 2:1 in 2015 and has exercised a stock split in a ratio of 1:10 in early 2017, further a bonus issue in a ratio of 1:10 in September 2017. Bharat Electronics has declared a collective dividend of Rs 92.35 per equity share from 2013 to 2018. Recently in February this year, Bharat Electronics announced a buyback program of equity shares.