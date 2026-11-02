Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on stocks across sectors, heavyweights, and mid- and small-caps. In its report dated November 2, 2026, the brokerage has given bullish calls on Reliance Industries, Varun Beverages, Dixon Technologies, Tata Power, and GE Vernova T&D India, among others.

The recommendations are based on latest earnings performance and the company’s overall revenue and order visibility.

Motilal Oswal recommends ‘Buy’ on Reliance Industries

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,520 apiece, implying an upside of 21% from the current market price of Rs 1,252.10.

The brokerage raised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and net profit outlook for the company by 8-10% for FY27, and by 4-7% for FY28, driven by improved profitability in the energy business and better margin delivery in Jio Platforms.

Advertisement

“RIL’s O2C segment is benefitting from dislocations in the energy markets and better capture of elevated product cracks. We expect record-high profitability for O2C in FY27 and then a gradual dip. However, our FY28 O2C EBITDA remains higher than that of the past few years (excluding FY27),” it said.

Motilal Oswal rates Dixon Technologies ‘Buy’

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon Technologies (India) with a target price of Rs 15,900 apiece, implying an upside of 29% from the current market price of Rs 12,277.

“The company is continuously gaining market share in mobile segment, with strong mobile volumes of 9.7m for the quarter, up 29% QoQ, despite a 16% YoY decline in overall smartphone market volumes in India,” the brokerage said.

“Along with this, we have also seen a strong scale-up in IT hardware and Telecom segments, which benefited from product portfolio expansion and higher realization. Weakness was seen on non-mobile segments. We factor in better realization across segments, along with a slight delay in backward integration on displays. We expect FY28 to see full benefit of backward integration and improved volumes from Vivo-JV, exports and new client addition.” it added.

The key risks to Motilal Oswal’s outlook would come from lower-than-expected growth in the market opportunity, loss of relationships with key clients, increased competition, and limited bargaining power with clients.

Motilal Oswal recommends ‘Buy’ on Varun Beverages

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 510 apiece, implying an upside of 28% from the current market price of Rs 397.20.

It expects the company to deliver healthy performance due to scaling up of operations in international markets, strengthening distribution network domestically and globally, and the scale-up of the snack business, backed by the operationalisation of the Morocco and Zimbabwe markets. It also sees an expanding product portfolio also supporting growth.

Motilal Oswal on Tata Power: ‘Buy’

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Power with a target price of Rs 442 apiece, implying an upside of 24% from the current market price of Rs 355.20.

“The stock has declined 27% over the past six months despite strong FY27 earnings momentum,” it said.

Motilal Oswal expects 34% YoY growth in FY27 PAT, led by a sharp reduction in losses at the Mundra plant in Gujarat, and aided by the Section 11 extension and subsequent SPPA framework.

Higher earnings from the Indonesian coal business, continued strong profitability at TP Solar backed by over 90% cell utilisation and third-party cell sales, and the commissioning of 2GW of captive renewable energy capacity will also support growth.

Motilal Oswal on GE Vernova: ‘Buy’

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on GE Vernova T&D India with a target price of Rs 5,100 apiece, implying an upside of 23% from the current market price of Rs 4,142.70.

“Going ahead, we expect domestic ordering to remain healthy and export orders from parent and non-parent entities to materialize in coming quarters. GVTD is optimistic about the finalization of more HVDC projects over next one year. We expect revenue contribution from existing HVDC project to commence mainly from FY28/FY29. We marginally raise our estimates by 7%/1% for FY27/28 to factor in 1HFY27 performance,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on Aditya Birla Capital: ‘Buy’

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Aditya Birla Capital with a target price of Rs 475 apiece, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price of Rs 378.95.

Motilal Oswal said, “ABCAP sustained strong operational momentum during the quarter, supported by healthy loan growth across both NBFC and HFC businesses. Asset quality improved further across both lending segments, including the unsecured portfolio, resulting in a moderation in credit costs. However, NBFC NIM dipped QoQ, driven by higher incremental borrowing costs and the slower transmission of higher yields from the unsecured segment into overall portfolio yields.”

Motilal Oswal on Delhivery: ‘Buy’

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Delhivery with a target price of Rs 510 apiece, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price of Rs 406.60.

Delhivery is well-positioned for future growth, supported by strong momentum in its core transportation businesses and a clear focus on profitability. “Strong volume growth in Express Parcel and PTL, coupled with the company’s target of 16-18% steady-state margins over the next two years, provides a healthy growth outlook,” it said.

Motilal Oswal on MTAR Technologies: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on MTAR Technologies with a target price of Rs 9,000 apiece, implying an upside of 39% from the current market price of Rs 6,496.50.

“MTARTECH has a strong order book of ~INR59.8b as of Sep’26, driven by a healthy pipeline across clean energy (fuel cells), A&D, nuclear, and products & others sectors. The commercialization of new products and onboarding of new clients across segments are expected to drive further growth. Incrementally, enhancing wallet share with existing customers will also accelerate growth,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal recommends ‘Buy’ on Brigade Enterprises

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Brigade Enterprises with a target price of Rs 890 apiece, implying an upside of 68% from the current market price of Rs 528.35.

The medium-term growth outlook remains healthy given the availability of land bank and forthcoming business development, Motilal said. The company’s annuity portfolio is expected to ramp up significantly in the next 4-5 years on the back of recent launches, which would generate steady cash flows in the medium to long term.

Motilal Oswal ‘Buy’ on IndoStar Capital Finance

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on IndoStar Capital Finance with a target price of Rs 240 apiece, implying an upside of 31% from the current market price of Rs 183.79.

ALSO READ Diwali 2026 stock picks: Mirae Asset Sharekhan names 15 stocks for Samvat 2083

“The company delivered a healthy 2QFY27 performance, driven by robust disbursement growth, improving asset quality and sequential NIM expansion. Going forward, the run-down of the legacy book and lower funding costs are expected to support credit cost normalization and margin stability, while a strengthened distribution franchise and improving customer profile provide a foundation for sustained growth and profitability improvement,” it said.

Conclusion

Motilal Oswal has rated these ten stocks “Buy”, with 21% to 68% upside potential. The potential upside will depend on how these companies perform against expectations and how their share prices respond. Investors need to weigh the brokerage’s target prices against their own risk appetite and investment horizon before making a decision.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.