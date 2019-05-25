Yugen, Ana Jain’s art exhibition at Triveni Kala Sangam, gives form to your very deep feelings

Yugen - a Japanese word, that describes a profound awareness of the universe that triggers feelings too deep and mysterious for words! That's the theme for an ongoing art exhibition at the Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi. On display is Ana Jain - a contemporary artist's - choicest paintings. The solo art exhibition by the ex-advertising professional is showcasing a variety of art work, from acrylic, watercolour to mix media work on paper and canvas. The Yugen exhibition is on public display from May 23 to June 1, 2019between 11 AM and 8 PM. According to the artist, Ana, her body of work represents those moments where feelings transcend description, and language seems limited in its ability to describe them. "Yugen refers to an emotion that is so deeply experienced by us, yet we cannot publicly objectify it.these artworks express my moments of Yugen, and through them I wish to evoke these emotions and communicate it to those who have a feeling of it," she says. Ana quotes Piet Mondrian - The position of the artist is humble. He is essentially a channel - while talking about her inspiration for creating Yugen. "My life is so surrounded by interesting people, beautiful nature, brilliant books, and soulful music, I can say that I live my life in creative splendour. All the inspiration I derive is from the life around me," she tells Financial Express Online. "As an artist, my intent is to give back everything I receive from nature, and put the energies back into the rhythm of the universe," she adds. Ana Jain, Delhi-based design professional, writer and a certified Sivananda Yoga teacher, also runs her own website prettypinkpebbles.com, which showcases her work.