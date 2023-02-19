YouTube CEO Neal Mohan’s lifestyle: Know all about his education, career, monthly salary, and net worth

Indian American Neal Mohan has now succeeded Susan Wojcicki as the new CEO of YouTube. He is a known technology executive who has managed to make developments in the digital advertising industry. He is expected to secure a massive salary package as the new head of the application. Being one of the senior-most officials under Susan Wojcicki, Neal Mohan has also served as the Chief Production Officer of YouTube in the past.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1975, Neal Mohan grew up in the state of Texas and attended Stanford University. He received his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering and went on to earn a master’s degree from the same university.

Career Beginnings

He started as a technology consultant at Accenture and learned about technology and management. Later, he joined DoubleClick, an online advertising company. Here is worked on broadening the ad network, key ad technology problems, and an advertising exchange.

In 2007, Neal Mohan joined Google as the Vice President of Product and Strategy for Advertising. He played a key role in the development of some of Google’s most significant advertising products –AdWords, DoubleClick, and Google Analytics.

Role at YouTube

Neal Mohan left Google in 2015 and joined YouTube as its Chief Product Officer. He worked on the development of new products and features like YouTube TV. After Susan Wojcicki resigned as YouTube’s CEO to focus on her health and personal life, Neal Mohan stepped in to fill the gap. Neal Mohan, the Indian-American Executive, is now the fourth and current CEO of YouTube.

Salary of YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

While heading the video-sharing app, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki had a whopping salary. As per reports, her monthly salary was around USD 374,829 (approximately Rs 3.1 crore). The salary of Neal Mohan is expected to be on the same lines. However, this was the salary of the former CEO in 2022, it is expected that Neal Mohan will get a pay hike.

Neal Mohan’s net worth

That’s not all, as per reports, Neal Mohan had received a massive USD 100 million bonus from Google previously to prevent him from switching to Twitter. It is estimated that Neal Mohan’s total net worth is over USD 150 million, which is Rs 1,242 crores.