Your route to healthy living goes through your belly button

Did you know that your Nabhi (belly button) can help you rejuvenate, invigorate, and restore your declining health? Thanks to Swati Vakharia’s Nabhi Sutra, a pioneer in Belly Button oils based on the principle that applying a few drops of carefully formulated oil to the belly button can provide treatments for a variety of health problems.

India’s first ayurvedic belly button essential oil maker, Nabhi Sutra based in Vadodara is based on the methods in ancient science. Swati ventured into the business of maintaining the holistic health of her customers following her heart and passion.

Swati Vakharia, the founder of Nabhi Sutra, said, “After my time of childbirth and breastfeeding, I also encountered a few health difficulties and the primary one being of hair fall.” I was first exposed to the idea of Ayurvedic treatment for hair loss while researching conventional methods. Given that I have always preferred natural over synthetic medicines, I was astounded to learn about Ayurveda’s efficacy. I found it to be fascinating and enchanted.

Dr. Nikunj Mewada, M.D. in Ayurveda, provided me with an in-depth understanding of the concept and helped me develop formulae for various oils. Swati continued, “I began by experimenting with oils at home with help of my family & friends, and the effects were so remarkable that I knew I had to create something like Nabhi Sutra.”

It is a one-step solution using one focused technique for all health issues. The range of oils comprises solutions for Hair Care, Skincare, Menstrual pain relief, and Joint pain relief, brain development, Acne, Sleep Inducing oil & more! With this simple yet effective 3 drops therapy has changed more than 2,00,000 lives so far & counting further.

As per research, the belly button is the source of 1/3rd of blood, 90% and 50% of serotonin and dopamine respectively, the happy hormones. Nabhi Sutra comprises natural elements, high-quality cold-pressed oil, ayurvedic Siddha oils, and natural herbs. The oil is 100% safe, chemical-free, and with no artificial fragrances and certified by ISO, GMP, and approved by the FDA.

With this unique solution, Nabhi Sutra saved its place at Femina Power Brands 2022. Similarly, Outlook India highlighted Swati as one of 20 successful businesswomen who started the journey independently! Many famous people use and endorse this brand, which means it has a good chance of attracting a sizable number of new customers just through word of mouth.

Recently, Nabhi Sutra introduced a line of hair-nourishing oils for children and their mothers under the brand name Adhyay. Their limited and exclusive range of products has the remarkable solutions one can get in the range of luxurious Ayurveda.