Your fur baby is getting teary-eyed often? Here’s why

Your fur baby is having a burst of emotions every time you get back to it. A new study has revealed that dogs do tend to shed tears at times. This phenomenon is said to be caused by the release of oxytocin, a chemical that h/elps in the development of positive emotions. According to study author Takefumi Kikusui, happy tears from canine companions happen regularly when they’re reunited with their owners. The findings of the study were reported in Current Biology.

Takefumi Kikusui and his colleagues came across this phenomenon after one of his dogs had a puppy six years ago. He noticed that the dog’s face started to change as it nursed the newborn. Although tears usually fall in humans, they do tend to appear in the eyes of dogs as well, his study suggests. That gave him the idea that Oxytocin might increase tears as well.

The researchers conducted a test to determine the tear volume of dogs before and after they got back together with their owners. They found that when they were reunited with their owners, the animals’ tear volume increased significantly.

The researchers also added the chemical oxytocin to the eyes of the dogs. This resulted in a significant increase in the animals’ tear volume. Their findings support the idea that the release of this chemical can trigger the production of tears when people and dogs get back together.

The researchers then asked people to rate the pictures of the faces of the dogs with and without artificial tears. They found that those who saw the animals with tears in their eyes were more likely to give positive responses. The findings support the idea that the production of tears by dogs can strengthen the bonds between people and their pets.

The study’s findings surprised the researchers, as they had no idea that dogs could tear their eyes out in joyful situations. They were also excited about the possibility that this phenomenon could be a world first.

It seems that dogs can tear their eyes out in situations that people would consider happy. The researchers are still trying to determine if this response also occurs in response to negative emotions. They hope to learn more about how this social function might affect the dog world. For now, the researchers believe that this phenomenon has clear implications for the relationship between humans and their pets.