Local flavours will be interpreted in a modern way this winter: Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef of HOME

If you are planning a lavish brunch with your friends and family and are confused about where to go, then this one’s for you. HOME, a social and live entertainment club at Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, has introduced ‘A-La-Carte Weekend Brunch’ that brings a combination of artisanal ingredients, exotic flavors, bubbly beverages, unique experiences, and entertainment.

You’ll be served exotic eggs, authentic Napolitano pizzas, gourmet burgers, dimsums to name a few. Mr. Mayank Tiwari, Executive Chef of HOME, while talking about the menu, said, “We want to make weekend[s] special and memorable for patrons. On the road towards it, we have reimagined the new concept of A-la-Carte brunch to cater to guest preferences and enable them to cherish their time with loved ones at HOME. The new menu is an extension of the bonhomie amongst the patrons for that lazy Weekend – just to relax while being served on the table.”

“The inspiration behind the brunch is derived from the season and the abundant bounty of vegetables that it brings with it, a play on farm-to-table as it were, with a certain splash of sophistication, and a zest of tasty surprises along the way,” he added.

While talking about he sources products, the Chef said, “We collaborate with suppliers who guarantee that the highest quality requirements are met to the core. We ensure freshness and little to no deterioration by using carefully acquired components from specialised sources.”

He also highlighted how veganism is a trend that people have started following. Of late, vegan food aka plant-based diet has earned popularity over the years. He said, “The growth was further propagated by the pandemic wherein individuals realized the importance of eating healthily. About India, statistics from a popular Vegan blog, 24% of the Indian population is vegan with 574 million Indians following a meat-free diet. It is also interesting to note that India has the highest number of vegans in the world with over one billion Hindus in India influencing the high number of vegans. There are nearly 1000 vegetarian restaurants in India – and this doesn’t include food stalls or marketplaces. With the aim of fulfilling all our customers’ choices and given the on-going demand for vegan dishes, the next menu being developed by our team will undoubtedly include vegan options as well.”

On being asked about the winter food trends, the Chef highlighted, “Winter is undoubtedly a season to celebrate, and with all the “sweater weather,” there is a temptation to overindulge in large, calorie-dense dishes. We believe to achieve balance with delectable, trendy winter recipes that don’t rely heavily on high calorie counts, even though there is a time and place for comfort foods and savouring rich meals. According to me, major trends that we will be following are — Vegetarians and vegans are in for a treat throughout the winter because it’s a terrific season for produce Additionally, native/local flavours will be interpreted in a modern and contemporary way.”

The menu draws inspiration from the Mediterranean sub-continent and presents a selection of freshly-tossed salads right from the Chargrilled Zucchini and Pistou Salad to Norwegian Salmon & Couscous salad for instance. The starter’s selection offers an eclectic array of eggs based dishes, including Eggs Meurette, Quintessential Eggs Benedict, Creamy Akuri with Duck Kheema, and Eggs Kejriwal. Main courses include a delicious selection of juicy, gourmet burgers and freshly-made pizzas. The brunch also offers some classic cocktails by our Beverage Head, Santanu from our recently awarded Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The guests can enjoy cocktails on the house with each dish they order from the brunch menu.

A classic selection of desserts concludes the experience, with the Red Wine Poached Pears, Classic Tiramisu, and ever popular Eton Mess, not to mention a selection of Vegan sugar free Gelatos.