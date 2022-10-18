Yoga to help ease menstrual pain

By Dr. Yajnaseni S Pethe

First things first. Let’s all agree that period pain is a reality that all of us girls have to face on a regular basis. No matter what, one cannot deny the discomfort that hits us during ‘that time of the month’. Women around the globe endure abdominal and pelvic pain which also extends to the lower back and thighs, during those 4 – 5 days every month. A few other problems like nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, fatigue, constipation, and bloating may also arise during these times. This discomfort or menstrual cramps induced during this period are clinically comprehended as Dysmenorrhea.

If you’re encountering menstrual cramps, you may want to just lay on the bed all day until you start to feel better. And while that is entirely acceptable, gentle yoga practices perhaps can actually help alleviate your period cramps. For every circumstance the human body can go through, yoga will have some solution. Furthermore, these don’t just have to necessarily be physical in nature; yoga can also treat your mind and soul. Thus, it comes as no stupefaction that yoga can help ease the pain that every woman goes through once a month.

Listed down below are 5 Yoga practices to help ease menstrual pain:

Baddhakonasana: Also called the bound angle pose or butterfly pose, it is practiced by bringing both legs close to your perineum, heels touching each other. It helps in stretching and strengthening your pelvic muscles and helps in relieving pain during menstruation. Supta udarakarshanasana: Supta udarakarshanasana, is a spinal twisting pose; that is done by lying supine keeping your hands at the shoulder level and your legs folded at the knees. Then you have to twist your shoulders and legs to the opposite sides. This is also called a folded leg lumbar stretch. It helps in releasing the muscle tension in the lumbar region and keeps the pain away during your menstruation. Setubandhasana: A bridge pose, practiced by lying supine, bending both legs, and placing the feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, try to touch your hands to the feet, if not possible keep them on the floor. Now inhale and lift your hips and chest up, exhale and bring your body down. It stretches and strengthens the neck, back, thighs, and hips and also helps in releasing spasms, and helps in reducing pain. Balasana: Balasana is the asana that helps in removing fatigue and pain from the body during menstruation. It is also called the child pose. This asana is performed by sitting in vajrasana and lowering your head forward to touch the ground, hands at the back, or stretching above your head to touch the ground. Nadishuddhi: Nadishuddhi is one of the most widely practiced pranayamas. It helps in balancing your pranic imbalances. It also plays a major role in keeping your mind calm and helping you to counter your mood swings.

Yoga is a holistic approach toward a robust and wholesome lifestyle. When practiced regularly over a period of time, it can yield the desired developments in the body. Nevertheless, it is vehemently recommended that if you are on any sort of prescription, please consult your doctor before giving up the prescribed medication. Hence, embrace yoga and support yourself in reaching a stage where you have pain-free periods, every time.

