Yoga Routine: 3 simple asanas to improve your body posture

Poor posture is a common cause of backaches and other common spine issues. To fix this, you should begin monitoring your posture. The most crucial thing is to maintain a straight spine. As a result, the stress on your muscles and ligaments will be evenly distributed and balanced. The first step to ensure your body maintains good alignment and is tension-free is by following these yoga asanas. To help you, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar – Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashram, and World Yoga Organisation shares some effective yoga asanas that actually help in improving your posture.

Take a look at the top 3 yoga asanas:

Causes for hunchback

Work-related factors, such as spending eight to ten hours in front of a laptop, can contribute to poor posture. Additionally, it causes you to live a less active lifestyle, which results in weight gain. If you are overweight, it could be harder to keep a good posture. With yoga, you can easily lose the extra pounds, get lighter, and correct your posture. Furthermore, maintaining physical fitness all day long keeps you energetic and energised.

You may strengthen your body and make your spine more flexible by performing the following yoga poses. Spend between 15 and 30 minutes per day practising good posture and maintaining a healthy spine.

Yoga Asanas

Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand straight and tall with your toes and heels together. Engage your abdominal muscles and keep both shoulders relaxed. Stay and hold in this position for 5-8 breaths. Focus on balancing your body weight on both feet equally. This asana can be of immense help to keep your posture tall and strong.

Paschimottanasana – Seated forward bend

Begin by stretching your legs forward; ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, if not hold any part that is accessible.

Padahasthasana – Hand-to-Foot Pose

Starting in Samasthithi, bend your upper body down from the hips slowly exhaling. Stretch your arms down with your palms or fingertips and bring your nose to your knees. Palms can be placed on either side of the feet. Feel comfortable bending your knees initially. With increased practice, you should try to straighten your knees and bring your chest to your thighs

For comprehensive health, yoga is the study and practice of asana alignment. Your posture will be adjusted through yoga practice. Yoga encourages complete physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It improves balance, aligns your body properly, and makes you stronger, more resilient, and more flexible.