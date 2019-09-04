Yoga for stress management: A book on ancient yoga techniques for healthy living

‘Yoga and Stress Management’ explores the psychological symptoms of stress.

Stress has taken over lives. This should come as no surprise. We lead hectic, sedentary lifestyles and burnout are no longer raising eyebrows simply because it has become so common in most workplace scenarios. Given the hectic work-life schedules that most Indians tackle on a daily basis, chronic stress has become a constant companion.

From a medical perspective, chronic stress is the top cause of many lifestyle diseases. A recently released book titled ‘Yoga and Stress Management’ explores the psychological symptoms of stress, how the body is directly hit by chronic stress cycles and specific yoga techniques that can help individuals to tackle psychological and psycho-somatic disorders that are globally on the rise.

Stress symptoms: What are the common signs of stress?

According to the ‘Yoga and Stress Management’, there are stress symptoms to watch out for:

Heart palpitations

Back pain

Digestive disorders

Headache and body pain

Difficulty in breathing

Sleeping disorder

Lack of stamina

Fatigue

Anorexia

Anxiety or depression

Dizziness

Behavioural changes

READ | Best Vegetarian Cookbook in the World: Step into the kitchen of former president V.V. Giri’s daughter

Effects of stress and how it impacts your body:

It disturbs the functions of various organs in our body such as the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and sweat glands.

Stressful conditions can trigger high blood pressure, which if unchecked, can lead to a fatal heart attack or even stroke.

Chronic stress destroys the body’s resistance and makes the bones brittle

Stress causes hormonal imbalance and disturbs the endocrine system.

READ | Book Review History of Heart explored like never before

Published by FingerPrint!, ‘Yoga and Stress Management’ provides a holistic approach to address the problem of chronic stress and outlines how to use specific yogic practices to connect the body and mind to inner and outer harmony.