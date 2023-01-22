Yoga For Lazy People: Easy asanas to make you happy

Maintaining one’s health and fitness is becoming more and more important to people all around the world. Particularly in view of the global epidemic, health and wellness are now of the utmost importance. Despite the availability of many different fitness workout programs, yoga is unique. Yoga can be practiced at any age, and it should ideally become a regular part of your life starting at age five.

Here’s Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar’s guide to help you better:

Yoga and its benefits

These are a few simple yogic techniques that include asanas, pranayama, and Himalaya pranam. Practice these regularly to gain many health benefits.

· Expands the lungs to allow for increased oxygen intake, which is advantageous, especially for those who have respiratory issues.

· Helps the body feel less stressed and tense and contributes to better eyesight.

· The posture improves the spine’s flexibility and strength.

· Body flexibility is greatly increased

1. Himalaya Pranam

Steps to perform Himalaya Pranam

1. Start in Pranamasana with feet together

2. Holding the pranam, bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana

3. Straighten to Pranamasana, opening your feet to a hip-width distance. Inhale and bend back to Hastha Uthasana

4. Exhale hold your ankles with your palms

5. Walk your palms forward and lie down on your stomach in Advasana

6. Inhale and lift up both your legs and palms holding pranam to Shalabsana

7. Exhale lie down, and push back to Adomukhiswanasana

8. Walk your palms back to Padahasthasana

9. Holding Pranam, bend back to Hastha Uthasana

10. Exhale, and bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana

11. Straighten to Pranamasana

Yoga Asanas

1. Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of the posture

Sit upright and extend your legs in front of you. Join your legs, bringing your heels together. Maintain a straight back. Tighten your pelvic, thigh, and calves’ muscles. In order to support your spine, place your palms on the floor next to your hips. Also, relax your shoulders.

2. Vrikshasana

Begin in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg and balance on your left leg by placing your right foot on your left inner thigh. Join palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra. Focus your gaze forward. Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

3. Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together. Draw in your abdominals and relax your shoulders down and back. Breathe 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles. Try to balance your body weight on both feet equally. It’s a great pose to keep the postures tall and strong.

4. Vajrasana – Thunderbolt pose

Begin by placing your knees down on your mat. Bring your pelvis on your heels with your toes outward. You should keep your heels slightly apart and place your palms on your knees facing upward

5. Naukasana

Sit down and extend both legs forward, if possible, with knees straight. Also, straighten your back and stretch your arms out to the side. Keep legs 30 degrees or 45 degrees off the floor.

6. Brahmari Pranayama Technique (Humming Bee Breath)

Method

· Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan, or Padmasana are among the comfortable sitting positions. Straighten your back and close your eyes.

· Put your thumbs on your ear’s “Tragus,” or outer flap.

· Place your ring finger on the inside corner of your nostril, your middle finger on the Medial Canthus, and your index finger on your forehead.

· Inhale and fill your lungs. As you exhale make a bee-like buzzing sound, such as

· Keep your mouth closed and use your throat