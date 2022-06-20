Yoga Day 2022: Here’s why Yoga is a magic solution for your problems

By Dr Pooja Kohli

Yoga is a powerful and mindful movement practice that originated in India. Because it focuses on reconnecting the participant with their mind and body, it is considered a form of physical, mental, and spiritual development. Yoga also encourages the adoption of several lifestyle habits, such as diet moderation and abstaining from smoking and alcohol. As a result, this multifaceted attribute of Yoga has lengthened wellness and disease prevention.

Yoga is associated with several health benefits, including reducing chronic pain, stabilizing blood pressure, and stress relief. Furthermore, scientific proof suggests that Yoga improves strength, flexibility, breathing, balance, spine and mental health, and blood flow.

Let’s take a quick look at the benefits of this great practice:

Improves flexibility

Yoga’s allure for many people stems from its ability to help improve flexibility. While some forms of exercise are intended to increase resilience or stamina, Yoga is intended to increase mobility and flexion. Slow, purposeful movements can help alleviate anxiety and stress, and deep breathing can aid in relaxation. Yoga may be worth considering if you want to improve your physical fitness or mental health.

Helps strengthen muscles

Yoga can be a great way to strengthen your muscle groups. The variety of postures this artful practise offers can target different muscle groups and the resistance of your body weight aids in strength development. Furthermore, the deep breathing associated with Yoga can assist in the improvement of lung function.

Helps in losing weight

Yoga may be beneficial to your workout routine if you are trying to lose weight. While Yoga may not be as intense as other forms of exercise such as running or cycling, its calorie-burning potency can still aid weight loss. Furthermore, the conscious nature of Yoga can facilitate the creation of a healthy relationship with food and your body. Therefore, Yoga may be worth considering as part of your fitness regime if you struggle with weight.

Increases energy levels

Yoga, in addition to its therapeutic effects, can help to increase your energy levels. Yoga’s deep breathing can help increase oxygen consumption, contributing to greater energy levels. Furthermore, the physical activity involved in Yoga can help improve your energy levels. So, if you’re looking for a way to boost your energy levels, Yoga is worth trying.

Improves heart health

According to a study, Yoga can help control blood pressure and resting heart rate. Yoga has also proven to reduce cholesterol and increase blood circulation. So yoga may be an excellent option to improve your heart health.

Yoga has been practiced for centuries to boost physical and mental well-being. It is an umbrella term for various styles of asanas (postures) that work together to stretch and strengthen your body while also soothing your mind. Besides Yoga’s emotional health benefits, practicing Yoga also promotes good sleep habits. So, whether you want to improve your fitness, lose weight, or reduce stress, Yoga is a beneficial option. Besides, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted ahead of the International Yoga Day 2022 (June 21) – “In the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors, regularly practice Yoga and talk about how it has helped them“. With Yoga celebrations to be held across 75 prominent heritage spots of the country, we hope our gentle reader also gets to celebrate the many benefits of this ancient practice.

(The author is AVP, HempStreet. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)