Yoga boost for Skill India mission! Govt trains over 96,000 Yoga instructors and trainers across country

Yoga boost for Skill India mission! Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to boost the footstprint of yoga in the country has received a major boost as 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers through various skill initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. According to the government, The states with the largest number of eligible candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development said.

Highlighting the country’s need for yoga instructors and trainers, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey has said that yoga is an important gift from India to the world that has origins in our ancient Vedic traditions. He said the Ministry worked closely with the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council to raise awareness of various job opportunities in the yoga sector and to inspire young people to pursue it for a promising future.

The Ministry’s implementing body, the Council under the National Skill Development Corporation, has partnered with several businesses and organizations to extend their outreach to skill applicants under the position of yoga job.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of Art of Living, said that Yoga is not just about spirituality but it’s an ability in itself. He added that the significance of yoga has become even more crucial as people around the globe are dealing with the various challenges posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak. He recommended people to practice yoga because it helps to improve our mental strength and resilience, making us much calmer and more disciplined. He emphasized that Yoga is not a pure posture, but rather it’s a lifestyle.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic International Yoga Day was limited to virtual yoga sessions across the world.