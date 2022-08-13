Yoga at workplaces: The future of employee care?

By Deepika Jindal,



In the year 2022, competition is fierce and stressful workplace environments are known to take a toll on the mental and physical health of business individuals across the world. Every workplace sets certain parameters and expectations for their employees, which they scramble and struggle to fulfil. This is perhaps why business organisations must contribute to the goal of achieving wellness and peace in a work environment.

What happens when those Monday blues kick in, or your employees are mentally exhausted to the point of being in a block? Your organisation, employees, and eventually you suffer from loss and inefficiency. Not all inefficiency or spillover refers to the mental issues your staff may be bearing during the course of their employment. Factors such as sitting at the desk too long, not having comfortable seating, or long work hours can cause physical symptoms such as joint and muscle aches and above all, irritability.

We all saw how the pandemic shifted the definition and concept of mental health across the world. COVID has caused people to look at life and work balance differently; it has taught them to prioritise happiness and health above all. Owing to this change in employee capacity, many organisations are now introducing workplace Yoga. I, myself, have dabbled in the physical art as of late and have somewhat found myself reformed through the same.

Yoga has long been known as an excellent form of exercise for people who don’t prefer running, going to the gym, etc. It can help bring the body’s centre to the correct alignment, having a positive domino effect on the mind. After all, it is said that with the body’s health comes a sound and calm mind. These factors are what make it the perfect workplace exercise for efficient crisis management and an overall boosted business performance.

Yoga – the right choice for a business environment

Unlike other forms of exercise or stress management, Yoga is the softest yet most effective art. Practising Yoga in the workplace can bring increased energy, reduced stress, increased confidence, better immunity, improved posture, increased focus, improved breathing, and much more, all indicators of a successful business and a happy employee population.

The introduction of Yoga in the workplace has the potential to make employees feel supported and considered, and it is a chance for an organisation’s senior management to show their concern for employee wellbeing. We started it off as an activity to improve physical health, but we have noted certain behavioural and organisational changes to a positive effect.

As someone who practices Yoga on a regular basis, I have observed that there is an elevated level of clarity and surety that I now possess – this is something that will be of even more importance in a work setting.

It has been noted that three Yoga sessions in a month can improve employee efficiency by a mile, where individuals work with calm and clear minds. Therefore, many corporations and organisations such as ours are looking at Yoga as the need of the hour.

