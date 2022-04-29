Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk’: Amul reacts to Twitter deal with new doodle

The world can’t stop talking about Elon Musk taking over the popular social networking site Twitter and so is Amul. The dairy brand is known for its creative graphics and wordplay over important socio-political events, and trending issues didn’t miss out on the biggest news of the business world this week too. This time the subject is a business magnate and the richest man on earth, Elon Musk, and his $44 billion deal.

Amul took to the micro-blogging site and Instagram to share a witty topical doodle on Musk’s acquisition on Twitter. The doodle shows Musk sitting on a chair with a laptop bearing the Tesla logo, while feeding the Twitter bird with a spoon, resembling it is all his now. The topical is titled, “Ye cheez badi hai Musk, Musk,” referring to the popular Bollywood song, ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast, mast.’ Alongside this, the text inside the doodle read “Share it, don’t have it Elon.” Amul said “Billionaire buys Twitter for $44 billion!” along with the post.

Since being posted the post gathered more than 50 thousand likes on Instagram and several retweets as well. One of the users commented, “Don’t give him ideas he will buy Amul and make Amul Muska”

This is not the first time Amul reacted to Elon Musk and his fascination with Twitter with doodles. Earlier this month, when the rumors of Musk acquiring Twitter were rife, Amul shared a topical where a figure resembling Musk is trying to woo the Twitter blue bird to get inside a cage, with the texts reading “Elon flexes his Muskles?” and “Amul takes over bread daily.”

Twitter confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for USD 44 billion on Monday. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in his statement said “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”