‘X Æ A-12 Musk’: Name of Elon Musk, Grimes’ son baffles netizen! Can you guess the meaning?

Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-12 Musk. (Courtesy: Twitter / Elon Musk)

Elon Musk, Grimes name their newborn son – X Æ A-12 Musk: Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, and musician, Grimes have named their newborn son, ‘X Æ A-12 Musk’. After the maverick billionaire declared on Twitter on Tuesday the birth of the couple’s first child, saying, “Mom & baby all good”, twitterati posted a barrage of tweets asking him what they had chosen to name the baby. After a few thousand memes were posted over the topic, Musk, who is an ardent follower of the internet pop culture, revealed that they had chosen to name the child “X Æ A-12 Musk”. This, predictably, led to another Twitter meltdown as users went crazy trying to decipher what the cryptic name could actually mean.

That was until Grimes, the mother of baby X Æ A-12 Musk, herself explained it to her Twitter followers.

Grimes, a Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, wrote a detailed post to explain the context behind every element in the name of the child.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ ???????????? 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Firstly, Grimes said, the “X” stands for “the unknown variable.”

Then, next comes “Æ”, which Grimes said, is the Elven spelling of AI. It is worth noting here that Elven denotes or characterises properties of an elf. Popularly, AI is an abbreviation for artificial intelligence, but it also translates to “love” in many languages, such as Japanese.

After that, Grimes shared that the next part of the name of her and Elon Musk’s child is an homage to the couple’s favourite aircraft. She wrote that A-12 is a precursor to SR-17 (the couple’s favorite aircraft). It, however, bore no reference to any weapon, or defenses, and was “just speed”. The AR-12, she added, and said A-12 was “great in battle, but non-violent”.

The 32-year-old popstar wasn’t done yet. She further wrote that the “A” in “X Æ A-12 Musk” also denotes “Archangel,” which is her favorite song.

Grimes concluded by posting emojis of crossed swords and a mouse and signed off by writing “⚔️????metal rat”.

Elon Musk chipped in with a reply to Grimes’ tweet, and wrote, “SR-71, but yes.”

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Many Twitter users felt that this explanation was as baffling as the name itself. And then, considering Elon Musk’s penchant for pop culture references, there’s also the distinct possibility that “he did it for the memes.”