Wrapped with nature’s bounty! This Thai supermarket uses banana leaves to wrap instead of plastic packaging

The discarded banana leaves are not left around to become ‘waste’ in a harmful way as it is consumed later by animals and banana leaves cause no harm to them.

Wrapping food with banana leaves is a part of the Asian culinary journey across centuries. Indians are known to have mastered this art while countries such as China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand have also been maintaining this practice for just as long as we have. Now, Thailand’s Rimping Supermarket has grabbed the world’s attention, having come up with an innovative solution that has taken the Internet by storm, triggering enthusiastic responses from across the world.

Wondering what the supermarket has come up with?

The Rimping Supermarket has rolled out an environment-friendly initiative by wrapping items using banana leaves instead of plastic. A quick look at the following Facebook page shows that their vegetable produce is neatly wrapped using banana leaves.

The customers, according to local reports, are delighted to see the banana wrapping instead of the plastic packaging. Not only is this innovative solution an environment-friendly step but it is also adding eye-popping color to the shopping experience altogether!

Read: Innovations by Indians growing! India marks the highest growth in filing for international patents

Given that banana leaves are available across the country and throughout the year, Rimping’s customers can now look forward to their grocery shopping like never before and with a feeling of having done their bit to the environment.

Throughout southeast Asia, banana leaves have been used to cook and wrap freshly made food. The practice continues to be popular in southern India, where marriage feasts and meals prepared on festive occasions are served on banana leaves, as it is considered to be environmentally friendly and good for one’s health.

Read: Sweetest ever Marayur jaggery gets GI tag: This labor of love will move you!

The discarded banana leaves are not left around to become ‘waste’ in a harmful way as it is consumed later by animals and banana leaves cause no harm to them. As a matter of fact, banana leaves are known to have healing and medicinal properties, which makes the food more tasty and healthy to consume.

As the world goes on to embrace more environment-friendly initiatives, it also becomes the need of the hour for citizens to become active ambassadors of such change.