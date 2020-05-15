Wow! Kerala family discovers 51.4 kg jackfruit in the backyard, applies for Guinness World Record

Jackfruit had been declared the official fruit of Kerala in March 2018.

Wow, Kerala family finds massive jackfruit and the news has gone viral! A family in Kerala’s Kollam has discovered a massive jackfruit growing in their background, and has found that it weighs around 51.4 kgs, according to a report by news agency ANI. Johnkutty, who lives with his family in Edamulakkal village, said that upon finding the mammoth fruit, he weighed and measured it, finding it to be as long as 97 centimetres.

He added that he decided to search for the biggest jackfruit found in the world and discovered that the record for the heaviest jackfruit was recorded in Pune and that jackfruit weighed 42.72 kg, ANI reported. The news agency further quoted him as saying that he has now applied for a Guinness World Record and for Limca Book of Records for the heaviest jackfruit.

The pictures and videos of the massive jackfruit have gone viral on social media and several users commented things like “wow” and “nice” and also shared several memes to express their amazement. In fact, jackfruit is a hugely popular dish among Keralites. Malayalis make a whole variety of dishes from jackfruit including jams, payasam and tiffin items! Jackfruit items are as popular as banana chips across the state. Almost every Keralite can whip up a unique dish made wholly from jackfruit, which makes it an integral part of the Malayali’s food menu.

Jackfruit, which had been declared the official fruit of the southern state in March 2018, has been one of the most important dishes on the table for the residents during the lockdown. It is an exotic tropical fruit, said to have originated in India and Malaysia. The jackfruit is fibrous in nature and resembles meat in its texture, and hence often becomes the substitute of meat among vegetarians.

Jackfruits are highly beneficial as they are rich in protein, carbohydrates, copper, vitamins A, B and C, and potassium. Its fibrous nature helps in better digestion and it is useful in boosting the immune system among humans. Apart from that, the fruit can help improve the thyroid function, it has anti-cancer properties, it increases sperm count, aids in lowering the blood pressure and also improves skin as well as the vision. Moreover, the fruit, while having carbohydrates, can be consumed by those wanting to lose weight, as it keeps people energised and full for longer. The fruit also helps in tolerance of glucose among obese and diabetics.